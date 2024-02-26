Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has opened up about being crowned Ghana's most-streamed artiste on Spotify for two consecutive years

In an interview on Capital Xtra, the renowned rapper said the support he gets makes him want to do more music and create a more significant impact

Ghanaians fell in love with the rapper's assertions during the interview

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has spoken about being the most-streamed Ghanaian artiste on Spotify for two consecutive years.

He recounted how the journey has been for him so far.

Black Sherif in pics. Source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

He was speaking with Kamilla Rose on Capital Xtra in the UK. Asked how it felt to reach such a huge milestone, said it was one of the reasons that he wanted to make music to see how far it gets. Blacko added that it gives him much freedom to go to the studio and record whatever he wants.

Jumping in, his Zero collaborator Mabel, said what makes an artiste happy is having the freedom to block out the noise and record what they want.

Blacko and Mabel also spoke about how they deal with toxicity on the internet. They said they take breaks occasionally.

Blacko tops the Spotify chart

Spotify released its annual list of most streamed artistes for the year 2023. Black Sherif emerged as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste for the year, beating Sarkodie, , and others.

However, King Promise's song Terminator emerged as the most-streamed Ghanaian song.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

afadi_q wrote:

I will repeat: I wish this kid NOTHING but the best!!

hon_gberegbara wrote:

Bro is talented

slinky_dl said:

Well said

Black Sherif Descends On Odumodublvck And BlaqBonez After Nigeria's AFCON Final Loss

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif blasted Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after Nigeria's AFCON loss.

Côte d'Ivoire now has three AFCON trophies, tying with Nigeria and making both countries one trophy below Ghanaians. After the game, Black Sherif joined several netizens to troll Nigerians, particularly his colleagues Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez.

According to Black Sherif, he suffered a similar fate to his Nigerian colleagues when Ghana disappointingly crashed out of the competition at the AFCON group stages.

Source: YEN.com.gh