Ace gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng seems to have fallen on hard times in life

Akwasi Boateng was recently spotted in a video hawking pen drives at a lorry park as his means of livelihood

The video has sparked sad reactions from a section of Ghanaians who are empathising with his plight

Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has reportedly been spotted selling pen drives as a means of survival.

A video circulating online shows the renowned singer hawking the pen drives at a place which looks like a lorry park.

Once celebrated for soulful hits like M'akoma So Ade, Akwasi Boateng is seen tiredly peddling the devices with a megaphone.

Edward Akwasi Boateng falls on hard times

A once vibrant artiste, Edward Akwasi Boateng, claimed in the past that he, at a point in his life, owned 17 vehicles.

But misfortune struck, and he had to sell them while also dealing with marital troubles, which eventually led to the breakdown of his marriage.

While the latest video of him struggling to survive may be unexpected, it shows his fortunes have not improved since he told the story of his ill luck.

Having fallen far from his musical peak, this troubling video reveals a distressing turn of events for the formerly successful artiste.

Ghanaians react to video of Akwasi Boateng's hustle

The footage of Edward Akwasi Boateng has sparked a wave of surprise among social media users.

cruisby said:

My goodness so what at all do some people want from this life

paa_willi_jnr said:

How is this possible…his first born is outside the country mpo‍♂️ey bloggersKyer3 eer

nyarkobaawiahfrank said:

I know him paaa his is my father’s best friend

maafiagladys said:

Eeeiiiii God please help him

