Nigeria lost the opportunity to win its fourth African Cup of Nations trophy after a 2-1 defeat from the host nation, Côte d'Ivoire

After the game, Black Sherif took to Twitter to troll his Nigerian colleagues, Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez

His attempt to troll the rappers spiralled into yet another Twitter banter between Ghanaians and their bitter rivals

On February 11, 2024, the host nation of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire, lifted the trophy, beating Nigeria after a decisive goal from Dortmund star, Sebastian Haller.

Côte d'Ivoire now has three AFCON trophies, tying with Nigeria and making both countries one trophy below Ghanaians.

After the game, Black Sherif joined a number of netizens to troll Nigerians, particularly his colleagues Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez.

Black Sherif trolls Naija after their loss to Côte d'Ivoire. Photo source: X/BlaqBonez, X/DavidNicolSey, Instagram/Odumodublvck

Black Sherif goes hard at Naija fans

According to Black Sherif, he suffered a similar fate from his two Nigerian colleagues when Ghana disappointingly crashed out of the competition at the AFCON group stages.

The Ghanaian musician, who sought to serve the Nigerian musicians a taste of their own medicine, joined the banter after recounting what Odumodublvck and Black Bonez did to him several weeks ago.

Black Sherif's tweets didn't sit well with many Nigerian fans as they tried to hit back at him.

Netizens react to Black Sherif's tweets

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Black Sherif's jabs.

@Jezscy said:

COOK THEM KK RASTA!!!!!

@_Claverr wrote:

Nigerians dey threaten blacko with boycotts be funny pass.

@dessack exclaimed:

Tear them down into pieces, what them figure this be ?

@BobbytheGeneral cautioned:

Black we go revoke your honorary Nigerian citizenship oh

@ghansah_robert noted:

Nigerians can't take back half the stuff they dish out . So salty in the comment section . We'll be on their necks till the next AFCON

@MichaelEssandoh commented:

The comments just prove our neighbours to the east are the physical embodiment of “can dish it out, but can’t take it.”

Kwadwo Sheldon cautions Nigeria ahead of the final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kwadwo Sheldon's reaction after Nigeria beat South Africa to clinch their spot at this year's AFCON final game.

Kwadwo Sheldon, who had been longing to troll the Nigerians, shared a video promising them that he would be at the finals to properly banter with them should the Super Eagles fail to lift the trophy.

