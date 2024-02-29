Many Nigerian celebrities have travelled to Ghana to attend the traditional and white wedding between gospel singer Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn

The traditional marriage ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, February 29, 2024, while the church wedding will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024

Anita Asuoha, also known as Realwarripikin, shared glimpses of her traditional marriage attire on Instagram before departing from Lagos to join the festivities in Ghana

A collage of some celebs in Ghana for the wedding between Moses Bliss and his Marie Wiseborn Photo credit: @realwarripikin, @mariewiseborn & @veekee_james

In a separate video, she also showed other celebrities like Mr Jollof, Minister Victor Thompson, Veekee James and her husband, who were all in Ghana for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Moses Bliss and his woman have already done their civil wedding in Nigeria. They shared videos and photos of the court wedding and pre-wedding photos.

jummzola90 said:

Moses Bliss is bringing Naija and Ghana together. I wonder which jollof dem go serve?! Watch out!

stoneypapaa wrote:

Welcome to the mother land the land of water and electricity

ularinm said:

You're the definition of Health is Wealth!. you look great ❤️

erhlinarm.fyngerl said:

Now the bone of contention would be, exactly which Jollof would be served at the program?

kevwe5_9photography wrote:

Able Minister of Tourism I you

churchgirlsgang said:

That song the perfect audio

medlinboss wrote:

It’s the traveling in style for me who is your stylist again

