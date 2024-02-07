Mary, the former house help of Kuami Eugene, has been spotted in a studio recording a song

The video showed Mary busily singing what sounded like a gospel song as a producer worked on the beat in the background

Mary's video has caused a considerable stir online, with netizens wondering what influenced her to make music

Mary, the former house help of Kuami Eugene, has sent the internet into a frenzy after she posted a video of herself in a studio recording a song.

The video instantly gathered massive reactions from netizens.

Kuami Eugene's former house help sings in the studio. Image: @maryrockstar_10

Source: TikTok

Mary in the studio

In the video on an Instagram blog, Mary wore a two-piece jeans outfit as she busily sang the song into a recording microphone in the studio. She couldn't hide her joy as the song was being made.

The song, which sounded like a gospel record, is yet to be released. Whether Mary is signed to a record label or a management team is still scanty.

Watch the video below.

Kuami Eugene and Mary's brouhaha

It was previously stated that Mary had left Kuami Eugene's home, and there had been conjecture about her termination. Although Kuami Eugene hasn't released an official comment, Mary said she was forced to leave after running errands late, which infuriated the musician.

After being fired, Mary disclosed information about her time working as a housekeeper for Kuami Eugene, including claims that she was paid GH¢400 per month.

Mary also talked about her experiences of passing out from starvation in Kuami's residence in a different interview.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who saw the video could not hide their surprise at the turnaround of events. See some comments compiled below.

papomarion said:

Allow her la. Is the laughter for me? Concert

dkpakorich said:

Ghostwriter for lynx

akyer3ba_lena said:

Grammy, here we come

mzz_charm said:

Is she playing or is she being serious

Wewedey wrote:

Patapaa en type of song that. Ft him. Does Jama dey take award?? Tweaaa

oseigiiofficial said:

But to be frank the edey bee waa

brytghartey said:

So she can do all this wey she dey Internet dey fool e body......wow nice music

Kuami Eugene Rocks Expensive Jacket, Sings Under Pouring Water In Video

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene wore an expensive jacket and sang under pouring water on his birthday.

He wore a black star-studded coat and a pair of trousers and accessorised his look by wearing silver gothic rings.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh