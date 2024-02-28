Robest Gh, the famous lookalike of Ghanaian singer King Promise, has unveiled a new lookalike of Kuami Eugene

This comes after he and Stevequamz, the former lookalike of Kuami Eugene, allegedly fell out

Peeps who saw the video rejected the new guy, telling Robest to bring back the old Eugene lookalike

Robest Gh, the lookalike of King Promise, has unveiled the new lookalike of Kuami Eugene after he fell out with Stevequamz.

This comes after Robest earlier accused Stevequamz of greed and envy.

In the video, TikTok sensation Robest Gh blasted Stevequamz for allowing envy to get in the way of their friendship. He added that he had cleared Stevequamz from the scene to introduce the new guy.

He proceeded to unveil the new Kuami Eugene lookalike. The guy wore a red puffer jacket, black pants, boots, and dark shades.

Robest slowly turned him around for the camera, and the young man smiled.

He proceeded to give a rendition of Kuami Eugene's hit song Monica. The young man messed up the song's lyrics, hilariously pronouncing "Uber" as "huga."

Robest told fans to watch out because he has amazing things in stock with this new guy.

Watch the funny video below.

Netizens react to the funny video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments under the funny video.

brightlebron wrote:

This guy is rather Kwame Engine oh

kennedy_burniton said:

Stevequamz is far from you now be there and continue your noise

joh_nas1 joked:

Kyer3 s3 wode3 wagyimi saaaaaaaaaaaaa

bhra_kobby1 added:

Wei di3 kwaku eugene not Kuame Eugene

Kwaku said:

Akoa yi S3 toonooo

