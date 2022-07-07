Ace Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, pulled a surprise on rapper, Lasmid during a live interview on radio

She encouraged Lasmid that as a young thriving musician in the industry, he should keep on going on regardless of the bashing he received on social media

Her kind words come after Lasmid admitted during a live interview that he was the biggest artiste currently in the music game

Calling into Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah expressed her love for Lasmid and his craft, and this got him emotional and excited.

The empress applauded him for coming onto the show to clarify some statements which he made during a previous interview. In that interview, he attested to the fact that he is the biggest artiste currently. This didn't sit well with many, as social media users went on to bash him.

We all struggled to be here, right? And we didn't have this opportunity of having a lot of radio stations and tv stations that we could move around to express how we feel for people to hear of us. I just tuned in, and for one reason, I like him.

Mrs McBrown Mensah acknowledged that she is aware of what is going on in the news about him, She then encouraged Lasmid to continue doing what he is doing since he is on the right track.

I like Lasmid. And I just want to make this call and tell him that what he's doing, he's on the right track. At the moment, I hear some small small news around him; he has said this, he did this.

She then uplifted his spirits and advised him to focus on his music and craft and put what naysayers are saying against him behind him. He stressed that as a celebrity, such things will likely come across his path, and he should be prepared for it.

Please Lasmid, if you can listen to me, pay attention to your craft. These things will come. But don't forget what you are full of, your vision. However, you have to also mind how you also talk in your interviews. So that won't be a bombshell ahead of you.

The 'Friday Night' hitmaker then thanked the Empress for her kind words and support for his music. He said,

Thank you, godmother.

At the end of the call, Mrs McBrown Mensah excitedly remarked that she truly enjoys Lasmid's rap and that it makes her feel like a Fante.

