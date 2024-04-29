Celebrated musician Black Sherif shared a video on his TikTok page playing with a little boy in a bouncy castle

In the caption, he noted that was how he spent the Sunday afternoon

The video sparked diverse opinions from his fans, while many admired how playful he was in the video

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was spotted playing on a bouncy castle with a little boy in a lovely video.

Black Sherif played in a bouncy castle with a little kid. Image Credit: @blackosherif

Source: TikTok

Black Sherif played on a bouncy castle

Black Sherif took to his TikTok page to share a video of him playing on a bouncy castle with a little boy.

The bouncy castle was mounted in the backyard of the plush residence, considering the views in the video.

The January 9th hitmaker was seen climbing the slide inside the bouncy castle with the little boy, and with joy, they both slid down into the pit filled with plastic balls.

In the caption, Blacko, as he is affectionately called by his fans, hinted that was how he spent his Sunday afternoon.

Below is an adorable video of Black Sherif playing in a bouncy castle with a little boy.

Reactions to the video of Black Sherif playing in a bouncy castle with a little boy

Many people admired how free-spirited Black Sherif was in the video. Others also complained about him being too playful.

Below are the remarks from people on social media:

donshale3 said:

Those saying Blacko bla bla masa he’s just 22 let him enjoy life

Y-EM said:

The small boy no know who dey play plus am saf

rockangel82 said:

So man can’t play in peace me koraa me b3 wro me ho ama na aka me pieto aggyina nsuo mu adware

god_bless_ace said:

Akoaaa Wei paaaeeeiiii enti mo y3 sure s3 )y3 celebrity

Quame Hyper said:

All work and no play go make my jiggi a dull boy that's why

Peeps confuse IG model with Blacko after video of him rocking robotic look drops

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Chiveskella, an international streetwear fashion designer, caused a stir online after many Ghanaians thought he was musician Black Sherif.

The video showed the influencer wearing oversized outfits, robotic sneakers and his head covered with a mask, AirPods Max and oxygen mask.

The video had many thinking it was Black Sherif, while his fashion style amazed others.

Source: YEN.com.gh