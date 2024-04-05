Lil Humble made a video complaining about Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe outperforming him on his own song and asked if he had a problem with him

The Cameroonian rapper said that he sent the Ghanaian his song for a feature, and he was left stunned by the hot verse the musician delivered on the song

His video has sparked hilarious reactions from Ghanaians, who found the turn of events funny and pointed out that most Ghanaian rappers are competitive

Cameroonian rapper Lil Humble has taken to social media to express his surprise at the performance of Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe on his own song, Take Off. The video, which has since gone viral, has attracted hilarious reactions from Ghanaians who found the situation amusing.

Lil Humble shared that he had sent his song to Lyrical Joe for a feature and explained to him what he wanted. However, he was left stunned by the fiery verse the Ghanaian musician delivered. He shared a snippet of Lyrical Joe's verse, where the Ghanaian rapper showed off his tongue-twisting rap style, completely massacring the beat.

The Cameroonian rapper further questioned if Lyrical Joe had any issues with him, given the intensity of his performance. He asked fans of the rapper to enquire if there was an issue between them he did not know of.

Lyrical Joe sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

I want to see Manifest, sark, lyrical joe on a song together. I know some rappers i mentioned will run away

DICK_SON77 commented:

They're still not getting the memo. Ghana owns African Rap/Hip-hop. The rest are just singers.

selebocxx said:

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Blacko and now Lyrical Joe. Ghanaians don’t joke with international collaborations.

