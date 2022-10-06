Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay got heads turning while having dinner on the streets of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Wendy Shay shared a video of her solo dinner on the European street on her verified Instagram account

Her video sparked mixed reactions from her Ghanaian fans and followers, with some enjoying her act

Wendy Shay is once again at the centre of attention, but this time in Europe. The Ghanaian singer, known in private circles as Wendy Asiamah Addo, shared a video of herself enjoying an expensive meal in Amsterdam, the capital city of the Netherlands.

Wendy Shay in Amsterdam Photo Source: @wendyshatofficial

Source: Instagram

Her dinner surprised many as she was spotted eating in the middle of the street. As Wendy Shay picked up her cutlery, many passersby stared at her in disbelief, laughing and shaking their heads as they went their way. Others kept a straight face and walked past her as she poured wine into her glass.

Wendy Shay is currently in Europe, where she performed in Belgium and visited her native Germany. She is gearing up to release her Enigma EP on October 21 after releasing the singles Warning and Survivor.

Posting her video, Wendy Shay captioned it;

Minding my business #Warning

Ghanaians React to Wendy Shay Eating On The Street

Wendy Shay's fans were amused by her video and flooded her comment section with laughter emojis.

seth_kofison1

Broken heart depression be serious

lia_gia_22

❤️mi love this .. it’s giving at my own pace.

one_major_11

U should have done this in ghana here❤️

abigirl_barnes

Mind your business and pass

miss_larko_xx

She took over the street

cytizengh

It’s nice ❤️ but if it was to Ghana you will say Abeyifo) will put something inside

