Kuami Eugene got many people talking when he dropped pictures of himself on a couch with an unidentified lady lying beside him

In all four pictures, the lady's face was hidden, while the Angela crooner held his guitar and played with it

Many people asked whether it was Monica, the lady he spoke about in his song named after her, or his help, Mary

Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene caused a frenzy on social media when he shared pictures of himself on a couch with an unidentified lady.

Kuami Eugene and an unidentified lady on a couch. Image Credit: @KuamiEugene

Source: Twitter

Kuami Eugene sparks debate online with pictures of a strange lady

In the pictures Kuami Eugene shared on his X page, he was seated on the couch with one leg tucked in while playing his guitar.

In the same picture, an unidentified lady was spotted lying on her belly with her mid-section showing. She wore a sports bra and a pair of trousers with the strings of her pants showing.

The face of the lady did not show in any of the four pictures, which got many debating whether it was Monica, the lady he spoke about in his song on the Love and Chaos album, or his help, Mary.

Photos of Kuami Eugene and an unidentified lady on the couch.

Ghanaians react to the pictures of a lady lying next to Kuami Eugene on the couch

Many people asked Kuami Eugene in the comment section whether the lady was Monica, the lady he met on Snapchat whom he referred to in the song titled after her, or his help, Mary.

Below are some of the comments.

@SneakerNyame_ said:

Is that Monica

@nanaquophie121 said:

You play guitar small den you press Duna small. You sure live the life!

@real_homie482 said:

The album cover on your right dey make sense waaa.

@Winnaman4 said:

The dunna come home.

@endemele said:

Ye you really dey do am.

@Rapgbee said:

That's inspiration you're watching

@boblittle125 said:

That be Monica or Mary? Ei Kuami

Kuami Eugene dazzles in pink and many admire his fashion style

In a related story on Kuami Eugene, YEN.com.gh reported that the singer got many Ghanaians admiring his fashion sense at his headline concert, Love and Chaos Experience.

Clad in pink, the Monica hitmaker wore a jacket, trousers and a beanie while rocking a white singlet and sneakers.

