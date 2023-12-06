Ghanaian rapper, Lyric Joe has made an appearance on the popular rap platform "Tim Westwood"

A video of the rapper's performance has made rounds online garnering traction from his fans

Rap music heads online have assessed his performance and shared their reactions

Ghanaian rapper, Joseph Gamor popularly known as Lyrical Joe has been featured on the latest episode of the Tim Westwood rap show.

The 28-year-old rapper dropped a teaser on December 1, 2023, announcing the official release date of his performance.

On December 5, 2023, Lyrical Joe's video was officially published on YouTube by Tim Westwood TV.

Lyrical Joe debuts on Tim Westwood TV

Lyrical Joe's performance on Tim Westwood TV has thrown social media into a frenzy after a snippet was shared by the rapper.

He joins a tall list of Ghanaian rappers who have graced the platform including Sarkodie who was the first ever to represent the country.

Scores of Ghanaian netizens have begun comparing his performance to several others from colleagues and seniors, especially considering that Lgrical Joe was adjudged the country's best rapper at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards.

Netizens react to Lyrical Joe's Tim Westwood performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they gave their two cents on Lyrical Joe's Tim Westwood performance.

@obie9octavious said:

Lyrical Joe is truly special. Deserves all his flowers.

@kwadwo_piano1 remarked

I know Lyrical Joe is kind of a battle rapper hence people complaining about the freestyle been difficult to listen. But chale that gee be second to Sarkodie of all time in Ghana.

@kaefive wrote:

Yeah. The new @_Lyricaljoe freestyle be top tier. The first 7:44 minutes was stupid fire. Leveled up for the stage.

@_mrlaryea_ added:

This should make every rapper that’s been to Tim Westwood think of going back. LJ is just fire

Strongman jabs Lyrical Joe in a new interview

Earlier, YEN com. gh sighted a video of Strongman touting his horn as the face of rap music in Ghana.

He jabbed the reigning VGMA best rapper of the year, Lyrical Joe, saying he is the only one who may be able to match him.

