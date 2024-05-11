Renowned televangelist and founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel and Eastwood Ananba Ministries celebrated his birthday on May 10

Njmeorus Ghanaians who follow the revered televangelist thronged social media to honour him

Nacee crashed a little gathering in the preacher's home with a surprise performance that has got many fans in awe

On May 10, the internet was awash with heartwarming messages to Eastwood Anaba as the renowned pastor celebrated his birthday.

A group of close family members and friends gathered in the revered televangelist's home to celebrate with him.

Ghanaian gospel singer stormed the celebration with a surprise performance that mesmerised the preacher.

Eastwood Anaba and Nacee Photo source: Instagram/EastwoodAnabaministries, Instagram/Naceemusic

Nacee performs for Eastwood Anaba

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nacee was seen in Eastwood Anaba's lobby patiently waiting for the best time to surprise the preacher.

When the time came, he raised his voice and began singing his explosive gospel hit son, Aseda, which won him the Best Gospel Song award at the Ghana Music Awards last year.

Nacee knelt in front of a stunned Eastwood Anabaa and ministered to the little congregation who joined him to sing.

Fans drolled over Nacee's voice sharing their admiration for his gesture and evergreen vocals fueling his ministry.

Fans hail Nacee

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their admiration for Nacee.

ateaatina said:

So powerful, the voice. Watched over and over again

dyeminute1 wrote:

This is beautiful..Happy birthday to man of God..Rev Eastwood Anaba

efua_hasford noted:

❤️glad to celebrating my birthday with this great Man of God

mcdesaint commented:

Naacee ankasa when it comes to vocals, I beg no one comes close

taggor1 added:

The strongest man I have ever seen…he lost his two children and that didn’t stop him from ministering that day…Happy birthday Rev Eastwood Anaba

