Stevie Wonder arrived in Ghana, and he was given a warm welcome by a Ghanaian cultural group who played the drums and danced upon his arrival

The legendary American singer and songwriter was excited upon hearing the drums and joined in the fun by playing them alongside the drummers

A video of the beautiful moment was taken and shared by Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, and Ghanaians are excited

Legendary American singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder arrived in Ghana on May 13, 2024, to a grand welcome at the Kotoka International Airport. A local cultural group greeted him with a cultural performance, skillfully playing the drums while some of them danced.

American singer Stevie Wonder Photo Source: Getty Images, GH Hyper

Source: Getty Images

Stevie Wonder was impressed by the sound of the Kpanlogo drums, a traditional Ghanaian barrel drum often used in music and dance performances. The music maestro happily joined the drummers, beating the musical instrument in excitement.

The memorable moment was captured in a video and shared by popular Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper on Instagram. The post quickly garnered attention, with Ghanaians expressing their excitement and pride in the comments. Many people were happy to see Stevie Wonder in Ghana and wondered what prompted the visit.

Stevie Wonder excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

king_acharso said:

The way this big guys are coming to Ghana lately is amazing. Ghana to the whole wiase

samken_ansong commented:

Stevie Wonder Omg! will he be performing at any concert¿ I will love love to be there. jeez

the_bilionaires_wife reacted:

This is so beautiful and pleasant to the eyes . Welcome back to ur ancestral roots

narh3804 wrote:

Prophet obonim & ogyaba where una dey u better heal dis man b4 he goes back to his kentry.

Ja Rule's arrival in Ghana

In another story, American rapper Ja Rule was previously spotted in Ghana with his wife, Aisha Atkins.

This year, the rapper listed visiting Ghana and constructing a school in the country as one of his topmost priorities.

With his arrival, the rapper is set to cut sod for the construction of the school project to begin in the Eastern region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh