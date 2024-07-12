Nigerian singer Rema recounted the time when he had to move to Ghana to seek a better life for himself and his family

In his story, he noted that at that time, his father and brother had passed on, and he had to make money to take care of them

The video had many talking about many Nigerian musicians and people moving to Ghana for similar reasons

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Rema recounted his first job and it was at a bar beach in Ghana.

Rema recounted his first job

During an interview on Capital Xtra, Rema talked about the struggles he went through while growing up in Nigeria.

The Beamer hitmaker said that after his father and brother passed away, he had to fend for the family, which led him to seek greener pastures in Ghana.

"At some point, things got hard, and I had to man up. My past life has the same effect on my present life. I had to work hard because I lost my brother and I lost my dad. And I was the only one."

The Calm Down hitmaker revealed that his first job in Ghana was at a bar beach.

"Things were left to me. I had to put things in place. I did all sorts of jobs. I worked at a bar beach. That was my first job in Ghana."

Below is a video of Rema recounting his first job.

Reactions to the video of Rema talking about working in Ghana

Many people in the comment section talked about Nigerians migrating to Ghana for greener pastures and succeeding at it. Others also sighted Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Mr Eazi, among others

Below are the reactions to the video:

mantse_uno said:

Ghana has really helped Naija celebs

fenzigram said:

For real ngl Ghana is really a starting destination for most of us Nigerians. Some people will want to argue this but it’s simply the fact. Ghana is indeed a motherland of many Nigerians, especially in this creative industry. ❤️❤️

horic63s said:

Hard Guy! Always proud of you! Remember when we use to go to KFC together

magalela_1 said:

Ghana is the South Africa of West Africa

natewillmusic said:

I see Liberians also in Ghana building themselves up. Ghana really is a place for West Africans to start up their creative career

chocolatevanillatrap said:

Yet Ghanaians will say there are no jobs cos they wanna work in an office SETTINGS

k.lighte said:

Ghana is Blessing to us menh

dontshout_ceo said:

Ghana has really helped Naija Celeb’s .. look at rema and Burna Boy

Below is Rema's full interview on Capital Xtra.

