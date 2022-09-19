Nigerian singer Patoranking recounted his life in Ghana before he achieved fame as an international music star

The No Kissing singer started his music career here in Ghana after he failed to begin his tertiary education for financial reasons

Currently, Patoranking is one of the most popular Nigerian music stars, with many accolades and international features

Nigerian singer Patornaking, known in private life as Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, is currently in Ghana to promote KOLO KOLO, his latest single with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz. The My Woman crooner was a guest on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, where he took Andy Dosty and his listeners on a trip down memory lane.

Patoranking: From Homeless Boy to World Star

Patoranking disclosed he first came to Ghana to further his education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC). However, he could not pay the academic fees for international students, which were in dollars, despite gaining admission.

He recalled his father saying:

Listen my son, I know this is what you want but you've got your younger siblings and it will be nice to let them have a taste of secondary education.

Still in his late teens at the time, Patoranking relocated to Accra without knowing anyone and began sleeping in the streets of Osu. Seeing other homeless people motivated him to keep thriving and starting his music career.

After a couple of menial jobs and constantly chasing people to support his music career, Patoranking had his first break after over 120 collaborations in 2013 with Alubarika. The song, "God's Blessings," features vocals from Nigerian singer Timaya.

Today, Patoranking is a multiple award-winning artist; after being honoured by the MTV Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, and VGMA, to mention a few. In addition, he has collaborated with other acts like Tiwa Savage, Sarkodie, Wizkid, and Busiswa from South Africa, amongst others.

Watch the full interview below;

