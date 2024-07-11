Two Ghanaian ladies, Sarah and Boakye, have gone viral after a video of them riding a luxury boat ride surfaced on social media

The adventure took place at Ada, where Sarah showed off her incredible driving skills

The video awed many people as many wondered how they could enjoy such an adventure in Ghana

Two Ghanaian ladies, Sarah D. G. Pearce and Ms Boakye, were spotted having a good time riding a luxury boat in Ada, Ghana.

Ladies ride a luxury boat in Ghana

The ladies rode in a boat designed like a red sports car. It had only two seats and a flat spot in the back where one could lie down, hold onto a metal bar and still enjoy the ride.

In the video, Sarah D. G. Pearce was behind the wheel of the luxury boat and showing off her incredible skills. She moved the cars in circles and took off at top speed, which splashed a lot of water in the air.

While driving, her dear friend, Ms Boakye, was enjoying her time in the passenger seat as she took out her smartphone to capture the memorable moment.

Below is a video of Sarah D. G. Pearce and her friend Boakye riding a luxury boat in Ada.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section admired the fun the ladies had at Ada as they cruised in their luxury boat. Others were proud to be Ghanaians and slammed Nigerians for not having such luxury boats in their country.

Below are the reactions to the viral video:

Jazdony said:

make una sha try dey use life jacket

Adunni☁️✨said:

Make I first wear my life jacket before oshimiri carry me and my baddie go‍♀️

@AmponsahPeter55 said:

Nigeria people go think sey this be Miami

@arenaofinfo said:

I'm a Nigerian but I have to say this truth. Ghana is far far ahead of Nigeria in many aspects

@centurysznn said:

You can come and visit. Most welcoming West African country. Some can’t relate

@torty_mercy said:

No life jacket! No safety measures! I hope we don’t come back to blame devil who was taking his nap.

Ibrahim Mahama swam like a dolphin with his GH¢1.4M sea breacher, video

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, Ibrahim Mahama, showing off his GH¢1.4 million sea breacher has gone viral.

In the video, he drove the machine at top speed and flew in the air sideways as he flaunted his driving skills.

Many people have been left in awe at the cost of the sea breacher as others were amazed at the skills Ibrahim Mahama displayed on the Ada River.

