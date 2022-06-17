A young Nigerian girl has in a viral TikTok video sang Rema's Beamer (Bad Boys) song without missing any word

With smiles on her face, the kid's performance got many people praising her skill, saying she would make for a good musician

Among those who reacted to the girl's clip were social media users who called the attention of Don Jazzy to it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian kid has amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed that she is confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

People said that the girl's voice is amazing. Photo source: @heisrema, TikTok/@amarajuli8

Source: UGC

Sign her already

Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time. There were those who tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if she is signed.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Agbenu said:

"@Don Jazzy please come sir."

Ãdå Êzë said:

"Omo you too good."

Monica said:

"My own my own. Omalicha."

Esther said:

"Oh my Gosh she killed it."

user32438701260880 said:

"I luv dis gal voice with all my heart."

user4283182709615 said:

"I followed u cause of her I love her."

Talented Boys Show Off Energy-Filled Dance Moves Around Adults In Video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that three young boys became the center of attention during a donation to children at The Potter's Village at Dodowa in the Greater Region of Ghana.

According to the blogger Sammykaymedia, Max International Ghana donated several items to the charity home.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram page, the boys took turns in entertaining the kids and adults gathered at the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng