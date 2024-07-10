In a bid to be frank about the difficult life abroad, a middle-aged man has exposed some Ghanaian women in Germany

The Hamburg-based man, popularly known as Afro, alleged that most Ghanaian women who work as caregivers are into hookups as well

He said after rendering their care services to their clients, they also sleep with them for extra cash

A middle-aged man based abroad has made a shocking revelation about the activities of some Ghanaian women in Germany.

Afro, as he is affectionately called, said most Ghanaian women who work as caregivers in Germany also engage in hookups as a side hustle.

Afro made these remarks while speaking to DJ Nyame of SVTV Africa fame about some of the things Ghanaians in Germany do to survive and make money to cater for their relatives back home. He added that what he is alleging is a well-known secret among the Ghanaian community in Germany.

The Hamburg-based borga also averred that the women engaged in that act were driven by sheer greed.

"Some of the women who work in the homes of the white people as care workers, after rendiering their services, they also sleep with them and take money. People know this," Afro told DJ Nyame.

Afro said that if he had known of the hardships abroad, he would never have travelled to Germany to seek greener pastures. He, therefore, commended DJ Nyame for creating a platform to enlighten people about life abroad.

"Our fathers, uncles, aunties, and mothers, who first travelled here hid the truth from us. Abroad is not all rosy like we thought," he said.

Netizens appreciate Afro's honesty

Netizens who monitored Afro's interview with DJ Nyame appreciated his honesty in talking about the difficult life abroad.

@Kwame poku said:

"What he is saying is true."

@Faculty also said:

"I love peoples who speak truth in Europe like this."

@NO Drama Inna me Yard reacted|:

"I like afro paa he's soo real."

@Bright also reacted"

"afro is always brave to vomit the truth."

