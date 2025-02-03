Multiple award-winning rapper Black Sherif excited many of his fans when he and his friend, Farouk stepped out during the Sunday heavy rains on February 2, 2025

The rapper and his friend were without shirts as they danced and skated on the compound of their residence

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section, while others admired the fun he had in the rain

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif ignited his inner child when he stepped out into the heavy rain to dance and have a good time.

Black Sherif dances in the rain. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Blacko dancing in the rain

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, the same day as Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei KWame Despite's birthday and launch of his Despite Automobile Museum, Black Sherif went viral after dancing in the rain.

In the video he posted on his TikTok page, Black Sherif tried balancing on one leg that was stretched out while in a squatting position.

While doing that and displaying fire dance moves, his friend, known as Farouk was seen skating over the wet tiles while it poured heavily.

The So It Goes crooner and Farouk were shirtless as they had a great time in the heavy Sunday rains.

Reactions to Blacko dancing in the rain

The video of Black Sherif dancing in the rain excited many of his fans in the comment sections, as they talked about him igniting his inner child.

The attention of others was drawn to Blacko's friend, Farouk, who was skating over the tiled car park in the background.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Black Sherif and his friend Farouk having fun in the rain:

ing Quest Rap said:

"Farouk na 33twi skate saa nu😂😂."

robbyk80 said:

"Farouk na 3to sliding wchcno 😂."

birgbrown_09 said:

"😂😂😂Hwan nso na 3twi aponkyi brake saa noo??"

Jemimah A Issah said:

"Blacko is just happy to be alive. Allow him."

Bossman said:

"Farouk the skate boy 😆😆✌️."

Mr Ike said:

"U are leaving your best life rent free."

Benjamin Sam649 said:

"The guy wey dey back be kid pass blacko sarf 😁."

-bklackson😎 said:

"Na Farouk no bɔkɔɔ deɛ 😂."

Black Sherif praises Fireboy after collaboration

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Black Sherif praised Nigerian singer Fireboy after they collaborated on the song 'So It Goes'.

The Ghanaian rapper heaped praise on his Nigerian colleague's verse on his song off his upcoming album Iron Boy and described him as a great singer.

Meanwhile, the song was released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, and has already garnered positive reactions from music lovers.

