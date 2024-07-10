Actor Lil Win shared a video of the treatments he received at the hospital, as well as the CT scans he did

This comes after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in Kuamsi, at Amakom, on Saturday, May 25, 2024

Many people consoled him in the comments, wishing him a speedy recovery, while others bashed him

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has dropped an update on his health after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in Kuamsi, at Amakom, on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Photos from Lil Win's accident. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win dropped more videos from the aftermath of his car accident

Lil Win took to his official TikTok account to share a video from the aftermath of the car accident, where he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

In the video, he was captured lying on the bed as he prepared to get a CT scan. Two doctors were with him and interacted with him, possibly educating him on how the process would go and how he should act when in the machine.

In another part of the video, the actor is seen in a poor state; he has some white substance smeared across his chest, his body is wrapped in a white cloth, and he is wearing a neck brace.

Below is a video of Lil Win's time at the hospital after his involvement in a near-fatal car accident.

Reactions to the video of Lil Win showing his poor state after the accident

Many people in the comment section wondered whether the video was taken after or before he received healing from pastor Adom Kyei-Duah.

Others also empathised with the Kumawoosd star, wishing him a speedy recovery and lashing out at those spreading negative words in the comments.

Below are the reactions to Lil Win's video:

hine said:

is it after the healing by his prophet or before

fiko said:

Ghanaians love you weezy but truth be told nowadays you talk too much actions speaks louder than words

NANA MOOBIEM said:

May God be with you bro

Adwoasizeless123backup❤️ said:

Thank God for the gift of your life

Official fun for lil win wezzy said:

Heaven will surely speak on ur behalf heaven will surely fight for you

Afia Adutwumwaa morosa said:

My thoughts are with you bro ❤️❤️❤️

_OhemaaBerla 77 said:

Wishing you speedy recovery ❤️‍

"God's doing": Lil Win hails pastor for filling 19k auditorium, video

YEN.com.gh reported that actor Lil Win was overjoyed for his paster, founder of Believers Worship Centre Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, for filling the 19,000-capacity church's auditorium.

The actor hailed his pastor and expressed his admiration for him with a touching Instagram caption. The video raised eyebrows among certain people, while others joined in hailing him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh