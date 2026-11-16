British singer RAYE leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, while Spanish star ROSALÍA follows closely behind with nine nominations across several major categories

Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers earned seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean secured six nominations apiece

Scheduled for February 2027 in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air on ABC for the first time since 1972, with final voting starting in December

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The Recording Academy has unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards, with British singer RAYE leading the pack with 11 nominations.

British singer RAYE leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, while Spanish star ROSALÍA follows with nine. Photo source: Raye/Facebook, Recording Academy

Source: UGC

Nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards were announced on Monday, November 16, 2026. Spanish star ROSALÍA came second with nine nominations.

Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers followed with seven each, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean earned six apiece.

According to the Recording Academy, this year’s eligibility period covered recordings released from August 31, 2025, to August 28, 2026. Final round voting will take place from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027.

2027 Grammys main category nominees

Record of the Year

Man I Need by Olivia Dean

Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley

I Just Might by Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! by RAYE

the cure by Olivia Rodrigo

Berghain by ROSALÍA, Björk and Yves Tumor

The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift

Dracula by Tame Impala with JENNIE

Album of the Year

Lost Weekend by Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving by Olivia Dean

Dandelion by Ella Langley

The Romantic by Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. by RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love by Olivia Rodrigo

LUX (Complete Works) by ROSALÍA

The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Berghain (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)

Choosin’ Texas (Ella Langley)

the cure (Olivia Rodrigo)

hate that i made you love me (Ariana Grande)

I Knew It, I Knew You, from Toy Story 5 (Taylor Swift)

Man I Need (Olivia Dean)

Risk It All (Bruno Mars)

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! (RAYE)

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Ghanaians earn 2027 Grammy nominations

Celebrated kologo musician King Ayisoba earned a nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for his song No Tradition, No Africa.

The track features reggae star Rocky Dawuni, who has received several Grammy nominations in the past. Both artists will compete against Nigerian stars Asake, Tems, Wizkid and Ayra Starr, as well as Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo.

Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz, whose real name is Ronald Banful, was also nominated as a songwriter. He co-wrote Tems’ song What You Need, which earned a nod in the Best R&B Song category. Their nomination comes a year after Ghana was absent from the category.

Below are the five songs competing for Best African Music Performance:

Gratitude by Asake

Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) by Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr

No Tradition, No Africa by King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni

Big Daddy by Tems

Jogodo by Wizkid and Asake

Other 2027 Grammy category nominees

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Tony Berg, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Noah Goldstein, Miranda Lambert, Mike Sabath

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen, Edgar Barrera, RAYE, Joybeth Taylor, Theron Thomas

Best Pop Vocal Album: The Art of Loving (Olivia Dean), petal (Ariana Grande), The Romantic (Bruno Mars), THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. (RAYE), you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love (Olivia Rodrigo)

Best Dance Pop Recording: Blue Moon (Zara Larsson), Danceteria (Madonna), Life Boat. (RAYE), DANCE... (Slayyyter), Too Easy (Tinashe)

Best Rock Performance: Sarniezz (Angine de Poitrine), Lost Boys (Phoebe Bridgers), Trinidad (Geese), what’s wrong with me (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith), In The Stars (The Rolling Stones)

Best R&B Song: Let Me (Victoria Monét), My Muse (Leon Thomas), Out The Window (Kehlani), Pressha (Jill Scott), What You Need (Tems)

Best Rap Song: E85 (Don Toliver), ErrTime (Cardi B), girl, get up. (Doechii featuring SZA), LET ’EM KNOW (T.I.), Spend Dat (Yung Miami)

Traditional Pop Vocal Performance: A Couple Minutes (Olivia Dean), For Good (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande), Madwoman (Laufey), I Hate The Way I Look Today. (RAYE), all that’s left (Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman)

Best Asian Pop Music Performance: Sunset Kiss (BABYMETAL, Polyphia), Unang Kilig (BINI), BANG BANG (IVE), 404 (New Era) (KiiiKiii), YES (LiSA), VISA (SB19)

Best Contemporary Country Album: Mount Pleasant (Kelsea Ballerini), Cherry Valley (Carter Faith), Dandelion (Ella Langley), Cloud 9 (Megan Moroney), Middle of Nowhere (Kacey Musgraves)

When and where are the 2027 Grammys?

Scheduled for Sunday, February 7, 2027, the main ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In a historic shift, the Grammys will return to ABC for the first time since 1972, and will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Earlier that day, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Disney+ from the Peacock Theater.

Fulwell Entertainment will produce the telecast, with Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

Shatta Wale misses 2026 Grammy nomination

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shatta Wale missed out on a nomination at the 2026 Grammy Awards despite submitting his song Street Crown.

The dancehall star had entered the track, from his Voice of the Crown EP, in the Best African Music Performance category. No Ghanaian artist made the final list in that category that year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh