Who is Henry Samuel? Inside the life of Heidi Klum and Seal’s son

Henry Samuel is a rising American model, widely recognised as the son of American singer Seal Henry and actress Heidi Klum. Still in his early 20s, Henry is carving out his own path in the fashion industry and is currently signed to NEXT Management.

Seal and Heidi Klum welcomed their son Henry Samuel on 12 September 2005 in Los Angeles .

. Henry made his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week in early 2025.

in early 2025. Henry has three siblings, including Lou Sulola, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, and Leni Olum Klum Samuel.

Henry Samuel's profile summary

Full name Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 2005 Age 20 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Father Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel Mother Heidi Klum Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kayla Betulius Profession Model

Inside Henry Samuel's upbringing and family roots

Günther Ademola Dashtu was born on 12 September 2005 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Henry Samuel's father has Brazilian-Nigerian roots, and his mother, Heidi Klum, is of German-American ancestry.

He graduated from a Los Angeles prep school in 2024.

Henry Samuel's parents are well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. Seal is a musician, singer, and songwriter, best known for hits songs such as Stand by Me, Kiss from a Rose, Love's Divine, and Don't Cry.

Heidi Klum is a television personality, model, actress, producer, fashion designer, and writer. She has starred in several TV shows and films, including Zoolander (2001), Ella Enchanted (2004), Die Bergretter (2023), and Love Advent (2016).

She is also known for her work as a judge on shows like Germany's Next Top Model, Project Runway, and America's Got Talent.

Heidi Klum and Seal got engaged in 2004 after dating for a while, and tied the knot in May 2005. However, they separated in 2012.

Get to know Henry Samuel's siblings

Henry was raised alongside Leni Olum Klum, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo and Lou Sulola Samuel. Leni was born on 4 May 2004 in New York City. Her biological father is Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.

Seal adopted her in 2009 when she was 5 years old. She is a model and has graced the covers of Rollacoaster magazine, Harper's Bazaar Germany and Glamour Germany.

Johan is also among Heidi Klum's 4 kids. He was born on 22 November 2006. When he was young, Johan was artistic and loved to draw and paint.

Lou is Klum and Seal's youngest child, born on 9 October 2009 in Los Angeles. She is 16 years old as of 2025.

Henry Samuel’s modelling debut and rise in the fashion industry

Henry has followed in the footsteps of his mother with a career in modelling. The American model made his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2025, walking in the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show. Later, he landed his first magazine cover for Hunger.

In July 2025, he signed a contract with NEXT Management. According to People, in the press release announcing the news, Henry said,

I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience.

He continued,

I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry.

FAQs

Who is Henry Samuel? He is an American model. What is Henry Samuel's full name? The celebrity kid was born Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel. Where does Henry Samuel live? The model lives in Orange County, California. Is Henry, Heidi's biological son? He is the second biological child of Heidi Klum. Is Seal's son a model? He is a model currently signed with NEXT Management. How many kids does Heidi Klum have? The actress has four kids: Leni Klum, Lou Sulola Samuel, Henry Günther, and Johan Riley Samuel. Who is Heidi Klum's first husband? Her first husband was Ric Pipino, an Australian hairstylist. The two married in 1997, but divorced in 2002. Are Seal and Heidi Klum still together? They separated in 2012 after being married for seven years. They finalised their divorce in 2014.

Henry Samuel is widely known for being Seal Henry and Heidi Klum's son. However, he is also a celebrity in his own right. Henry is a model currently signed to NEXT Management.

