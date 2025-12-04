Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Who is Henry Samuel? Inside the life of Heidi Klum and Seal’s son
Who is Henry Samuel? Inside the life of Heidi Klum and Seal’s son

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
Henry Samuel is a rising American model, widely recognised as the son of American singer Seal Henry and actress Heidi Klum. Still in his early 20s, Henry is carving out his own path in the fashion industry and is currently signed to NEXT Management.

Henry taking a selfie while relaxing in a beach. Klum and Seal posing for a picture during an outdoor activity. Photo: @henrygunthersamue, @closerweekly on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Seal and Heidi Klum welcomed their son Henry Samuel on 12 September 2005 in Los Angeles.
  • Henry made his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week in early 2025.
  • Henry has three siblings, including Lou Sulola, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, and Leni Olum Klum Samuel.

Henry Samuel's profile summary

Full name

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel

Gender

Male

Date of birth

12 September 2005

Age

20 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Virgo

Place of birth

Los Angeles, California, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Mixed

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

6'4"

Height in centimetres

193

Eye colour

Brown

Hair colour

Brown

Father

Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel

Mother

Heidi Klum

Siblings

3

Relationship status

Dating

Girlfriend

Kayla Betulius

Profession

Model

Inside Henry Samuel's upbringing and family roots

Günther Ademola Dashtu was born on 12 September 2005 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Henry Samuel's father has Brazilian-Nigerian roots, and his mother, Heidi Klum, is of German-American ancestry.

He graduated from a Los Angeles prep school in 2024.

Henry Samuel's parents are well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. Seal is a musician, singer, and songwriter, best known for hits songs such as Stand by Me, Kiss from a Rose, Love's Divine, and Don't Cry.

Top five facts about Henry Samuel
Five facts about Henry Samuel. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Heidi Klum is a television personality, model, actress, producer, fashion designer, and writer. She has starred in several TV shows and films, including Zoolander (2001), Ella Enchanted (2004), Die Bergretter (2023), and Love Advent (2016).

She is also known for her work as a judge on shows like Germany's Next Top Model, Project Runway, and America's Got Talent.

Heidi Klum and Seal got engaged in 2004 after dating for a while, and tied the knot in May 2005. However, they separated in 2012.

Get to know Henry Samuel's siblings

Henry was raised alongside Leni Olum Klum, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo and Lou Sulola Samuel. Leni was born on 4 May 2004 in New York City. Her biological father is Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.

Seal adopted her in 2009 when she was 5 years old. She is a model and has graced the covers of Rollacoaster magazine, Harper's Bazaar Germany and Glamour Germany.

Heidi and her children, Henry, Leni, Lou, and Johan, resting indoors.
Heidi and her children, Henry, Leni, Lou, and Johan, resting indoors. Photo: @heidiklum
Source: UGC

Johan is also among Heidi Klum's 4 kids. He was born on 22 November 2006. When he was young, Johan was artistic and loved to draw and paint.

Lou is Klum and Seal's youngest child, born on 9 October 2009 in Los Angeles. She is 16 years old as of 2025.

Henry Samuel’s modelling debut and rise in the fashion industry

Henry has followed in the footsteps of his mother with a career in modelling. The American model made his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2025, walking in the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show. Later, he landed his first magazine cover for Hunger.

In July 2025, he signed a contract with NEXT Management. According to People, in the press release announcing the news, Henry said,

I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience.

He continued,

I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry.

FAQs

  1. Who is Henry Samuel? He is an American model.
  2. What is Henry Samuel's full name? The celebrity kid was born Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel.
  3. Where does Henry Samuel live? The model lives in Orange County, California.
  4. Is Henry, Heidi's biological son? He is the second biological child of Heidi Klum.
  5. Is Seal's son a model? He is a model currently signed with NEXT Management.
  6. How many kids does Heidi Klum have? The actress has four kids: Leni Klum, Lou Sulola Samuel, Henry Günther, and Johan Riley Samuel.
  7. Who is Heidi Klum's first husband? Her first husband was Ric Pipino, an Australian hairstylist. The two married in 1997, but divorced in 2002.
  8. Are Seal and Heidi Klum still together? They separated in 2012 after being married for seven years. They finalised their divorce in 2014.

Henry Samuel is widely known for being Seal Henry and Heidi Klum's son. However, he is also a celebrity in his own right. Henry is a model currently signed to NEXT Management.

Yen.com.gh recently published the biography of Levi Alves. Levi is an American actor and celebrity child, best known as Matthew McConaughey's son. Levi became prominent after making his acting debut in The Lost Bus (2025).

Levi first appeared as himself in Season 2, Episode 1 of Josh Gates Tonight. His journey into acting reflects a growing passion for storytelling rooted in his family's cinematic legacy. Discover more about Levi Alves in the article.

