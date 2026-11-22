Saudi Arabia has published a schedule of 19 public decency offences that carry financial penalties for residents and foreign visitors

Fines range from SAR 50 to SAR 3,000, equivalent to roughly GH₵157 to GH₵9,399 at current exchange rates

Ghanaians travelling to Saudi Arabia for work, business, or religious purposes need to know the rules to avoid legal trouble

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Saudi Arabia has released a formal list of 19 public behaviours that can result in fines for anyone living in or visiting the kingdom, with penalties stretching from SAR 50 to SAR 3,000.

The rules apply equally to residents and tourists, covering everything from how people dress to how they handle waste, play music, and interact with shared spaces.

For Ghanaians heading to Saudi Arabia for work, Hajj, business, or tourism, being aware of these regulations could mean the difference between a smooth trip and a costly legal encounter.

Saudi Arabia lists 19 things residents and foreigners cannot do in public and outlines penalties. Photo by Andrew Harnik and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: 19 public offences and their fines

The offences and their corresponding penalties, converted to Ghana cedis at an indicative rate of GH₵3.13 per Saudi riyal, are as follows:

Indecent behaviour draws the steepest fine at SAR 3,000 (GH₵9,399). Taking photographs or videos of someone without their permission and playing music during prayer times each attract a SAR 1,000 (GH₵3,133) penalty.

Playing loud music in residential areas, littering or spitting in public, crossing restricted barriers, and wearing clothing that promotes discrimination or drug use each carry a SAR 500 (GH₵1,567) fine.

Misusing seats reserved for elderly people or persons with disabilities comes with an SAR 200 (GH₵627) penalty.

A SAR 100 (GH₵313) fine applies to several offences: wearing improper clothing, appearing in underwear or sleepwear in public, wearing clothes bearing offensive messages, writing or drawing on public property, displaying offensive signs on public transport, distributing unauthorised advertisements, lighting fires in prohibited areas, using harmful lights or lasers, and threatening or endangering others in public. Leaving pet waste in public spaces also falls into this category.

Queue-jumping attracts the lightest penalty on the list at SAR 50, or approximately GH₵157.

What Ghanaians should know before travelling to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Public Decency Regulations include a provision that doubles any fine if the same offence is committed again within one year. Individuals who receive a penalty decision also have the right to challenge it before a competent administrative court.

The exchange rate used in this article is indicative and may differ from rates available at banks or forex bureaus at the time of travel.

Ghanaians are advised to verify the applicable penalty category, particularly whether a fine applies to a first offence or a repeat violation, before drawing any conclusions about the exact amount owed.

Whether the purpose of travel is employment, religious pilgrimage, or leisure, understanding Saudi Arabia's public conduct expectations remains an important step in preparing for any visit to the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia lists goods travellers must declare at entry points

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Saudi Arabia’s customs authority has listed the items travellers must declare when entering the kingdom.

These include cash, gifts, tobacco products and restricted goods that exceed specified limits, with the rules applying at all entry points.

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Source: YEN.com.gh