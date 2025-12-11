Trista and Ryan’s relationship timeline and the story of their lasting marriage

Trista and Ryan’s relationship has flourished since they met in 2002 while filming the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. The couple dated for a while before walking down the aisle in December 2003, months after they got engaged on the American reality dating TV show.

Explore Trista and Ryan’s relationship timeline

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter have been together for over 20 years. Here is a detailed breakdown of the celebrity couple's love life:

2002: Trista and Ryan meet for the first time

The reality TV stars met in 2002 while filming the first-ever season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2003. During week three of the show, Ryan received the first one-on-one date.

February 2003: Ryan proposes to Trista

On The Bachelorette's season finale in February 2003, Trista sent home runner-up Charlie Maher and chose Ryan. He proposed during the episode. According to People, she accepted the proposal saying,

Today is a day I have dreamt about my entire life, since I was a little girl, I had visions of a man I could see a future with, but someone whose face was always blurred until now.

She continued,

I see a white dress, and I see it with you. You stepped out of my dreams and into my world.

December 2003: Ryan and Trista tie the knot

The couple exchanged their vows before family and friends on 6 December 2003. Trista and Ryan Sutter's wedding was broadcast on ABC as a three-part special titled Trista & Ryan's Wedding and watched by a staggering 26 million viewers. The reception was held at The Lodge luxury resort in Rancho Mirage, California.

July 2007: They welcome their first child

After struggling with infertility for close to two years, Trista and Ryan Sutter had their first child, Maxwell Alston, on 27 July 2007. The celebrity kid is 18 years old as of 2025.

April 2009: Trista and Ryan welcome their second child

Trista and Ryan, The Bachelorette star, welcomed their second child, Blakesley Grace, nearly two years after their firstborn. She was born on 3 April 2009.

December 2013: The couple celebrates their tenth wedding anniversary

Trista and Ryan marked their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Cameras captured the vow renewal, and it was aired on 19 January 2014 as part of ABC's The Bachelor: Bachelor Love Stories.

May 2014: They return to reality TV for a season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

The couple returned to reality TV for season 3 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2014. Trista talked of the show during an interview with Parade, which chronicles five reality TV couples as they complete an intensive 10-day

I wanted to do that for us, but also show people that it’s not a bad thing to work on your marriage.

June 2017: Trista is hospitalised in Croatia after suffering a seizure

The former Bachelorette star shared a message on her Instagram disclosing that she was hospitalised after suffering a seizure while on vacation with her family in Croatia. She posted a photo from her hospital bed, revealing how she fell on her daughter's chest and started turning blue. Trista captioned the photo,

This was me yesterday. Two hours after I had a seizure. Two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror.

November 2020: Trista and Ryan go public with some health issues

The TV personality disclosed via Instagram that her husband had been struggling for months with a mystery illness, but had ruled out cancer. She wrote,

We’ve been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers. And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer.

During an interview with E! News, Trista Sutter revealed that Ryan had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, giving more details about the disease.

Lyme is hard because it’s not something that everyone who’s had it finds a cure.

December 2023: The couple celebrates 20th wedding anniversary

The pair marked their 20th wedding anniversary after moving to Denver, Colorado. The former NFL player penned an emotional Instagram post declaring her love for Trista Sutter, which read in part,

They never said it would be easy, but this year was easily one of the craziest, most challenging, most unpredictable years of the 20 we’ve now spent together.

He continued,

I love you @tristasutter Now and forever. Happy Anniversary!!! HIF

January 2024: The couple attends Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding

In January 2024, Ryan and Trista attended the televised Golden Bachelor wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist with their two children, Blakesley and Maxwell.

May 2024: Ryan shares a cryptic Mother’s Day tribute to Trista

On 11 May 2024, Ryan shared a cryptic Mother’s Day tribute to his wife on Instagram, hinting that Trista was away from home for a brief period. He clarified that she was fine, dismissing any rumours of Ryan and Trista's separation. Ryan wrote,

They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman.

He continued,

She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out…. I miss her already.

June 2024: Trista sends Ryan a heartfelt Father's Day message

On 16 June 2024, Trista shared a heartfelt message to her husband Ryan on Father's Day on her Instagram with the caption,

Good days with the best dad. Truly. One to always bring the laughter, adventure, support, guidance, love, and fun.

December 2025: Trista and Ryan celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

The couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in December 2025. The reality TV star marked the occasion by sharing a slideshow of pictures from each of their 22 years on her Instagram. She captioned the photos,

22 years of love, friendship, compromise, trust, forgiveness, laughter, safety, peace, adventure, passion, joy, and so much more.

What is Ryan Sutter's illness? He was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Is Ryan Sutter still with Trista? The couple is still together and recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. Who are Trista and Ryan Sutter's kids? They have two kids, Maxwell and Blakesley Sutter. Why was Trista Sutter apart from her family? Trista was apart from her family because she was filming Season 3 of the reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Why did Trista Sutter leave? Trista left Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test because she was out of shape. According to People, she experienced symptoms of hypothermia and also had asthma. Where do Trista and Ryan live? The couple lives in Denver, Colorado, United States. When did Trista and Ryan Sutter meet? They met in 2002 while filming the first season of the reality dating TV show The Bachelorette.

Trista and Ryan’s relationship began in early 2003 on The Bachelorette's season finale. They dated for a while before tying the knot in December 2003, months after they got engaged on The Bachelorette. The couple has two children, Maxwell and Blakesley Sutter.

