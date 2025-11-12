Dayanara Torres and the relationships that shaped her life after Marc Anthony

After her marriage to Marc Anthony, Dayanara Torres has been romantically linked to a few men, including Louis D'Esposito and Amaury Nolasco. While some of these relationships were confirmed, others were only rumoured based on public sightings.

Dayanara Torres arrives at the 2025 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at Kaseya Center in Miami,(L). She walks the runway in New York City (R). Photo: Alberto Tamargo, JP Yim (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony were married between 2000 and 2004 .

were between . Torres and Terrence Howard dated from 2005 to 2006 .

dated from . Dayanara is currently engaged to an unknown man.

Dayanara Torres' profile summary

Full name Dayanara Torres Delgado Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 1974 Age 51 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Toa Alta, Puerto Rico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 36-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father José Humberto Torres López Mother Doña Luz Delgado Siblings Three Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Unknown Children Two Education Colegio Santa Rosa in Bayamón Profession Actress, singer, model, writer Net worth $5 million Instagram @dayanarapr Facebook @dayanarapr

Dayanara Torres: Love and life after Marc Anthony

The Puerto Rican singer is currently engaged to an unidentified man. Following her divorce from Marc Anthony in June 2004, she has been the subject of rumours linking her romantically to a few men. Below are more details about the men Torres has dated since 2004.

Terrence Howard (2005–2006)

Terrence arrives at the Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" World Premiere in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Howard is an American actor, producer, screenwriter, and reality TV personality. He gained prominence for playing DJay and Lt. Green in Hustle & Flow and Four Brothers, respectively.

Some sources reported that the Four Brothers star and Dayanara dated between 2005 and 2006. However, during an interview with Philstar Global in November 2006, Dayanara confessed that her relationship with Howard was only platonic. She said,

Just friends. As I said, I date once in a while. I was actually in San Diego for four months filming Watch Over Me to be aired on The Fox channel, and I hardly have any love life at all.

She continued,

I had only one day off and that was the only time I had with my kids. No time for a serious involvement. Not yet.

David Bisbal (2005)

Bisbal performs on stage during the Latin GRAMMY® Celebrates: The Music of Andalusia, A Tribute to the Region's Musical Legacy in Seville. Photo: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Bisbal is a singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality from Spain. He has released several hit songs such as Ave María, Dígale, Silencio, and Bulería. David also features on Dayanara Torres' boyfriends' list. The reality TV star and Torres are said to have dated briefly for a month in April 2005. However, Torres later denied ever dating Bisbal.

Amaury Nolasco (2007–2008)

Amaury Nolasco attends the launch of 3SIX9 Studios during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Nolasco, a Puerto Rican actor, is also one of Dayanara Torres' ex-boyfriends. According to People En Español, the two began dating in early 2007 and kept their relationship out of the limelight. However, the former lovebirds used to be seen enjoying a series of romantic vacations together.

For example, in July 2007, Nolasco and Torres were spotted while enjoying each other's company during their exclusive trip at the Polaroid beach house in Malibu.

Dayanara revealed that she and Nolasco were compatible during an interview with People En Español. She said,

He is a very sweet guy. I'm happy. We get along really, really well. We're both Puerto Rican and speak the same language.

The former lovebirds broke up in March 2008.

Louis D'Esposito (2018–2019)

Marvel Studios Co-President Louis D'Esposito attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event in California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Louis is an American producer and director. He is known for playing supporting roles in movies such as Iron Man, Black Panther, and Black Widow. The two went public with their relationship in September 2018 and got engaged in November of the same year.

Louis and Dayanara Torres' relationships ended in early 2019 after the latter was diagnosed with stage 3 skin cancer. The Hataw na star announced her split from D'Esposito during her interview with Hola! in May 2020. She said,

We were committed, and the plans were going well, but when he learned about my illness, he did not know how to deal with something so hard.

She added,

At the end of the day, you don‘t want someone like that by your side. He ended our relationship over the phone, he told me he couldn’t do it, that he had other commitments.

Dayanara Torres' relationships before Marc Anthony

Before the model started dating her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in 1999, she was romantically linked to two men, Osvaldo Ríos and Aga Muhlach.

Torres walks the runway at the Coolibar Mott50 Edition Sun Safe Soirée Fashion Presentation in New York City. Photo: JP Yim

Source: Getty Images

Osvaldo, a Puerto Rican actor, and Dayanara were romantically linked from 1994 to 1995. Additionally, Dayanara Torres and Aga Muhlach, a Filipino actor, allegedly dated between 1994 and 1998.

Who is Dayanara dating now?

As of this writing, Torres is engaged to an unknown man. She announced her engagement on 22 October 2025 by sharing her engagement ring through an Instagram post. She captioned the picture,

He asked & I said YES.

FAQs

What are some interesting facts about Dayanara Torres? She is a prominent Puerto Rican actress, singer, model, and writer. How old is Dayanara Torres? She is 51 years old as of 2025. The actress was born on 28 October 1974. Is Dayanara Torres a Filipino? Dayanara is not a Filipino. Many assume she is a Filipino because she once lived and starred in some popular Filipino movies, such as Hataw na. When did Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony get married? Dayanara and Marc tied the knot on 9 May 2000. They later divorced in June 2004. What is the relationship between Aga and Dayanara? The two were in a romantic relationship from 1994 to 1998. Who are Dayanara Torres' sons? She shares two sons, Cristian Anthony Muñiz and Ryan Anthony Muñiz, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. How old was Dayanara when she won Miss Universe? The model was 18 years old when she won the Miss Universe pageant in 1993.

Dayanara Torres' relationships have been a notable part of her personal life. After she divorced Marc Anthony in 2004, Dayanara has been romantically linked to a few men, including David Bisbal and Terrence Howard. She is currently engaged to an unidentified man.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Joe Keery’s girlfriend. Joe is seemingly single as of this writing. He was in a public relationship with Maika Monroe between 2017 and 2022.

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe broke up in late 2022. Maika Monroe is currently dating Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's ex-husband. Discover more about the former lovebirds' relationship timeline from this article.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh