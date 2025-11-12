Meet Elle, Grant Dawson’s wife and fellow MMA fighter - inside their marriage

Grant Dawson’s wife, Elle, is an American mixed martial artist signed to the Fighting Alliance Championship. She became more prominent after her relationship with Grant, her fellow mixed martial artist, became public. The couple has been together since 2017.

Grant Dawson's wife, Elle, showcases her muscles (L). Grant Dawson and Ellen during an outdoor activity (R).

Elle Dawson is an American mixed martial artist competing in the 115-pound women’s strawweight division.

Wagman and Dawson first met in 2017 and shortly struck up a romantic relationship.

and shortly struck up a romantic relationship. The couple got married in November 2022 in Smithville, Missouri, USA.

Elle Dawson's profile summary

Full name Elle Wagman Dawson Nickname The Ruthless Gender Female Date of birth 24 May 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Springfield, Missouri, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Grant Michael Dawson Profession Mixed martial artist

Who is Grant Dawson’s wife, Elle?

The MMA fighter Elle Dawson was born in Springfield, Missouri, United States, on 24 May 1994. She is 31 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Elle is of the white ethnicity.

Elle Dawson's career highlights

Elle is a mixed martial artist competing in the 115-pound women’s strawweight division exclusively under the Fighting Alliance Championship. She began her MMA professional career in October 2020 and won the fight in the first round against Amanda Lovato.

Since her professional debut, the Springfield native has competed in six fights, losing only once.

Grant Dawson and his wife Elle pose for a photo while holding each other.

Elle Dawson's record stats

Dawson's record represents both dominant triumphs, primarily through finishes, and learning experiences against top-tier opposition, laying the groundwork for an engaging career narrative. According to Tapology, here are her major fights:

Date Opponent Decision Event 7 October 2022 Celine Haga Decision - Unanimous FAC 16 20 May 2022 Kara Marie Vislosky Rear Choke · 1:46 · R1 FAC 14 6 February 2022 Cristina Crist Standing Guillotine Choke · 1:36 · R3 FAC 12: Lookin' For a Fight 8 October 2021 Samantha Schell Decision - Unanimous FAC 10 7 May 2021 Chelsea LaGrasse Rear Choke · 2:58 · R1 FAC 8 9 October 2020 Amanda Lovato Rear Choke · 4:32 · R1 FAC 4

Elle Dawson has a confirmed upcoming bout against Katie Perez scheduled on 5 December 2025.

Explore Elle Dawson and Grant's relationship timeline

Elle's relationship with Grant Dawson puts her more in the spotlight, and they have been together for eight years. Below are more details about their love story.

2017: The couple met and shortly started dating

The American UFC fighter and Wagman met in 2017 and shortly struck up a romantic relationship.

February 2020: Elle shares a romantic Valentine’s moment with Grant

Elle and Grant Dawson at the Glory MMA & Fitness during the Lees Summit, MO, United States.

The Fighting Alliance Championship star uploaded her photo with Michael while being carried by him and cradled against his chest on her Instagram page on 15 February 2020. She captioned the photo,

I don’t tell you nearly enough how much I appreciate everything you do to support and care for me. I’m so lucky to call you my boyfriend and my best friend. Happy Valentine’s Day.

November 2022: Elle and Grant Dawson tie the knot in Smithville

The Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter and Wagman exchanged marriage vows on 20 November 2022 in Smithville, Missouri, United States.

October 2024: Grant thanks his wife after defeating Rafa Garcia

Grant Dawson thanked his wife during his post-fight speech at UFC Vegas after defeating Rafa Garcia. He said:

There's one more person I have to thank- my beautiful, beautiful wife. I'm telling you, the biggest cheat code I have is having the most supportive wife.

He continued,

The way she supports me is literally my favourite thing about her; well, it's my second favourite thing about her. My first favourite thing about her is she's got a dump truck you could bounce a quarter off of.

FAQs

How old is Grant Dawson's wife? Ellen is 31 years old as of 2025. She was born on 24 May 1994. Who is Elle Dawson's husband? She is married to Grant Michael Dawson, an American mixed martial artist currently competing in the Lightweight division. How long has Elle Dawson been married? She has been married to Grant Dawson since 2022. What does Grant Dawson's wife do for a living? Elle is a mixed martial artist competing in the 115-pound women’s strawweight division. What is Grant Dawson's full name? His full name is Grant Michael Dawson. How old is Grant Dawson? Grant is 31 years old as of 2025. He was born on 20 February 1994. How did Elle Dawson get famous? The celebrity wife became famous after competing in the Fighting Alliance Championship. How tall is Elle Dawson? The mixed martial artist is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall.

Grant Dawson’s wife, Elle, is an American mixed martial artist competing in the 115-pound women’s strawweight division of the Fighting Alliance Championship. Grant and Elle first met in 2017 and dated for a while before walking down the aisle on 20 November 2022 in Smithville, Missouri.

