Meet Elle, Grant Dawson’s wife and fellow MMA fighter - inside their marriage
Meet Elle, Grant Dawson’s wife and fellow MMA fighter - inside their marriage

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
5 min read

Grant Dawson’s wife, Elle, is an American mixed martial artist signed to the Fighting Alliance Championship. She became more prominent after her relationship with Grant, her fellow mixed martial artist, became public. The couple has been together since 2017.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Elle Dawson is an American mixed martial artist competing in the 115-pound women’s strawweight division.
  • Wagman and Dawson first met in 2017 and shortly struck up a romantic relationship.
  • The couple got married in November 2022 in Smithville, Missouri, USA.

Elle Dawson's profile summary

Full name

Elle Wagman Dawson

Nickname

The Ruthless

Gender

Female

Date of birth

24 May 1994

Age

31 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Gemini

Place of birth

Springfield, Missouri, United States

Current residence

Florida, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'1"

Height in centimetres

155

Weight in pounds

112

Weight in kilograms

51

Hair colour

Brown

Eye colour

Dark brown

Marital status

Married

Husband

Grant Michael Dawson

Profession

Mixed martial artist

Who is Grant Dawson’s wife, Elle?

The MMA fighter Elle Dawson was born in Springfield, Missouri, United States, on 24 May 1994. She is 31 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Elle is of the white ethnicity.

Elle Dawson's career highlights

Elle is a mixed martial artist competing in the 115-pound women’s strawweight division exclusively under the Fighting Alliance Championship. She began her MMA professional career in October 2020 and won the fight in the first round against Amanda Lovato.

Since her professional debut, the Springfield native has competed in six fights, losing only once.

Elle Dawson's record stats

Dawson's record represents both dominant triumphs, primarily through finishes, and learning experiences against top-tier opposition, laying the groundwork for an engaging career narrative. According to Tapology, here are her major fights:

Date

Opponent

Decision

Event

7 October 2022

Celine Haga

Decision - Unanimous

FAC 16

20 May 2022

Kara Marie Vislosky

Rear Choke · 1:46 · R1

FAC 14

6 February 2022

Cristina Crist

Standing Guillotine Choke · 1:36 · R3

FAC 12: Lookin' For a Fight

8 October 2021

Samantha Schell

Decision - Unanimous

FAC 10

7 May 2021

Chelsea LaGrasse

Rear Choke · 2:58 · R1

FAC 8

9 October 2020

Amanda Lovato

Rear Choke · 4:32 · R1

FAC 4

Elle Dawson has a confirmed upcoming bout against Katie Perez scheduled on 5 December 2025.

Explore Elle Dawson and Grant's relationship timeline

Elle's relationship with Grant Dawson puts her more in the spotlight, and they have been together for eight years. Below are more details about their love story.

2017: The couple met and shortly started dating

The American UFC fighter and Wagman met in 2017 and shortly struck up a romantic relationship.

February 2020: Elle shares a romantic Valentine’s moment with Grant

The Fighting Alliance Championship star uploaded her photo with Michael while being carried by him and cradled against his chest on her Instagram page on 15 February 2020. She captioned the photo,

I don’t tell you nearly enough how much I appreciate everything you do to support and care for me. I’m so lucky to call you my boyfriend and my best friend. Happy Valentine’s Day.

November 2022: Elle and Grant Dawson tie the knot in Smithville

The Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter and Wagman exchanged marriage vows on 20 November 2022 in Smithville, Missouri, United States.

October 2024: Grant thanks his wife after defeating Rafa Garcia

Grant Dawson thanked his wife during his post-fight speech at UFC Vegas after defeating Rafa Garcia. He said:

There's one more person I have to thank- my beautiful, beautiful wife. I'm telling you, the biggest cheat code I have is having the most supportive wife.

He continued,

The way she supports me is literally my favourite thing about her; well, it's my second favourite thing about her. My first favourite thing about her is she's got a dump truck you could bounce a quarter off of.

FAQs

  1. How old is Grant Dawson's wife? Ellen is 31 years old as of 2025. She was born on 24 May 1994.
  2. Who is Elle Dawson's husband? She is married to Grant Michael Dawson, an American mixed martial artist currently competing in the Lightweight division.
  3. How long has Elle Dawson been married? She has been married to Grant Dawson since 2022.
  4. What does Grant Dawson's wife do for a living? Elle is a mixed martial artist competing in the 115-pound women’s strawweight division.
  5. What is Grant Dawson's full name? His full name is Grant Michael Dawson.
  6. How old is Grant Dawson? Grant is 31 years old as of 2025. He was born on 20 February 1994.
  7. How did Elle Dawson get famous? The celebrity wife became famous after competing in the Fighting Alliance Championship.
  8. How tall is Elle Dawson? The mixed martial artist is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall.

Grant Dawson’s wife, Elle, is an American mixed martial artist competing in the 115-pound women’s strawweight division of the Fighting Alliance Championship. Grant and Elle first met in 2017 and dated for a while before walking down the aisle on 20 November 2022 in Smithville, Missouri.

Yen.com.gh published an article on Carson Wentz's wife, Madison Oberg. A former missionary with a heart for service, Madison met the American NFL quarterback during a humanitarian trip to Haiti in 2017.

The couple married in July 2018 at The Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania and have three daughters and are expecting a fourth. Their relationship has drawn admiration, built on shared faith and family values. Discover more about Madison Oberg.

