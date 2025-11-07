The Recording Academy announced the list of nominees for the 2026 Grammys event

Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musical acts who submitted their works for consideration failed to earn any nomination

Many Ghanaians took to social media to react to the news of the dancehall musician's nomination snub

The Recording Academy released the final list of nominees for the 2026 edition of the Grammys on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Shatta Wale misses out on a nomination as the Recording Academy announces the 2026 Grammys nominees list.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, will not have Ghanaian representation, as the country's artistes failed to secure a single nomination.

Before the full nominees list announcement, top Ghanaian musical acts were optimistic of gaining recognition for their music projects at the event next year.

Musical projects from Shatta Wale, Epixode, Black Sherif, singer Moliy, and Gyakie had been shortlisted for consideration for nominations by the Recording Academy. None of them were able to make the final list.

Ghana's musical rivals, Nigeria, however, scored several nominations, with the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Omah Lay all in contention in the race to win some of the prestigious awards in their various categories.

Shatta Wale misses out on Grammy nomination

Before the nominees list announcement on Friday, November 7, 2025, Shatta Wale's fans had expressed confidence in him getting a nomination and representing Ghana in the awards scheme.

Shatta Wale makes Grammy moves with his 'Street Crown' song.

The dancehall musician, who was looking to earn his first-ever solo nomination, had submitted his 2025 smash hit, Street Crown, from the Voice of the Crown EP for consideration.

In a Facebook post on October 1, 2025, Shatta Wale shared a screenshot of the confirmation he received after submitting his song for consideration for nomination in the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The dancehall musician broke the news on social media, stating that his song has been entered in the Best African Music Performance category.

He accompanied the post with a long message, stating:

"“This moment is not just about me—it’s about Ghana, Africa, and every fan of African Dancehall. From the streets to the world stage, our sound and culture now stand on the biggest platforms."

"Thank you to the GRAMMY Academy for recognizing this entry; win or lose, it’s a victory for the Shatta Movement and every youth who believes that dreams come true through hard work, consistency, and faith.”

The X post of Shatta Wale announcing that his song had been considered for nomination is below:

Ghanaians react to Shatta's Grammy nomination miss

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Ghanaians who reacted to the news of Shatta Wale missing out on a Grammy nomination.

The X posts of some reactions from Ghanaians are below:

