The young lady appeared quite stunning in her traditional ensemble for an occasion, but some netizens didn't admire her makeup

In a video, she is seen sitting on a bed in a room while a makeup artist applied beauty enhancing products to her face

One netizen who watched the clip wondered if the artist was paid for the work because he thought the artist didn't do a good job

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady looked quite stunning in her traditional ensemble for an occasion, but her makeup has elicited reactions from netizens on social media.

In a clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on Atinkanews, she is seen sitting on a bed in a room while a makeup artist applied beauty enhancing products to her face.

The video shows her sporting a white casual outfit before changing into her beautiful traditional outfit. The lady decorated her hair-do with a brooch and sported gold jewelry to further enhance her look.

Photos of lady. Source: atinkanews

Source: Instagram

The short clip showing the lady's elated demeanor after the artist finished making her up has gained reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of this publication, the footage had raked in more than 2,000 views. One person who saw the video wondered if the artist was paid for the work.

YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below:

Social media reactions

Obour_nana_amankwah said:

''So they go pay am.''

Dicksonkwame74 commented:

''Eiiiiiii.''

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

Former Students of Achimota School Marry in Beautiful Traditional Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple who reportedly began their relationship as friends at Achimota School in Ghana has proceeded to tie the knot in a beautiful customary wedding without a glitch.

Daniella and her significant other, who are both alumni of the prestigious Ghanaian school, married in February 2022 as their loved ones and family graced the gorgeous occasion.

The pair sported matching ensembles for their big day, with the bride adorned in a designer net dress over a Kente skirt.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh