Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has taken over social media with her simple yet classy black dress

The hardworking entrepreneur accessorised her look with expensive jewellery that has become a trending topic online

Some Ghanaian celebrities commented on Gloria's Instagram post, admiring her beauty

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo, one of the few Ghanaian female actresses who has won the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, is always in the news for her high fashion sense.

The creative designer for the Glow City fashion brand was photographed wearing a knee-length black velvet dress and an expensive jewellery set.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo looks gorgeous in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @gloriasarfo

Gloria Sarfo looked terrific in the form-fitting dress, which she paired with Heelgoo Letter Print heels and a white beaded bag with a red handle.

The Perfect Picture star rocked attention-seeking and stylish sunglasses to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Gloria Sarfo slays in a white sleeveless dress

Fashion model Gloria Sarfo looked spectacular in a white sleeveless peplum dress while advertising for a jewellery brand.

She looked gorgeous in a ponytail and heavy makeup with bold red lipstick.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users commented on Gloria Sarfo's gorgeous black dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

nanaop_gh stated:

And the specs and the shoes kaish

Tonyrichyafrica stated:

Beauty with brain and with the fear of the LORD which is the ultimate ✨️

rena___3a stated:

See skin ❤️

mamagadee1 stated:

Fine Fine Girrrl!!! ❤️❤️❤️

daakyehemaa_efya stated:

Great woman I love you Aunty Gloria ❤

Shikcollection stated:

Sister looking like a million dollar box ❤️❤️❤️❤️ bo

Chiefthemic stated:

AHOUFE NIE. GOD BLESS YOU . STILL WAITING OO

mabelanna2 stated:

Queen

Nanakwameprempeh stated:

The game is on ❤️

Ceefocus stated:

Daughter of the fire Alther ❤❤❤❤

Kutawutie stated:

An absolute talented beauty!!! Stunning Stunning Classic!❤️❤️❤️

