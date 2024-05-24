Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson has been listed among the female celebrities advertising body enhancement creams online

The FDA has disclosed on social media that all these products are not registered hence, people buy them at their own risk

Some social media have applauded the FDA for taking this initiative to curb the rampant of body enlargement creams online

Government instutition FDA has warned the public from patronising body enhancement creams and syrups sold by young Kumawood actress Yaa Jackson on social media.

This came after the YOLO star Fella Makafui was arrested for selling over sixteen unregistered tea, creams and syrups to her followers after her BBL in turkey.

Some concerned citizens have tagged FDA to clarify if they gave approval for certain brands and top celebrities to sell their enhancement creams.

Commenting on a report made by X user @AbrantieLove, FDA stated that;

Thank you for the alert. We appreciate vigilant individuals who report such concerns. While our team investigates further, we emphasize that the FDA has not approved any product for body part enlargement. The public should refrain from purchasing this and any similar product.

Yaa Jackson slays in a curly blond hairstyle

Kumawood star Yaa Jackson looked classy in a white top and denim jeans for this viral video.

Ghanaians applaud FDA for seizing unregistered products

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@YoBhoy

Allah!!! Do your job. Make i tag dem all

@Ghana_Ronaldo

It is all body enlargement or some that u don’t approve cos many have been written on them that it’s FDA approved. All this product ebola for Madina market oo the women dey sell in large quantities

@SherryFord82398

FDA pls create private Snapchat accounts and you will have them plenty like the ashawos in lapaz

kofiboakye♥️

@BOAKYEVINCENT20

Create Snapchat account , follow all snap celebrities there and place order for their product , if they deliver it and it’s not registered then u arrest them . This one tooo unless we tell u before u do am Snr ?.

@iam_Shakiru

My question again and again is, how do they get these products into the country? there are standard authority officials at the port, then there are immigration officials too there. Where do they sneak these products from to be selling them in plain sight like this?.

@Gmaggold

Many of the skin products are not registered. You can do simple by searching on social media and many will come. Most the so called skin glow and cleaner are fake. Please issue a statement directing all selling such products without approval to stop.

