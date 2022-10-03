A girl has recently won the admiration of social media users after a video captured her dancing like an adult

In the viral post, she shook her body with great energy to a popular TikTok song accompanied by a bold attitude

Paulinus Okwu commented: "Please take good care of this little angel for me. I can't stop admiring her and her dancing moves. God's gifts are so beautiful"

A super sassy and talented toddler has recently wowed many on social media with her talented dance moves after her video surfaced online.

Cute baby girl dancing in a video Photo credit: Wisdom Sampson

Source: Facebook

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Wisdom Sampson had the girl making various skilful movements to a trending TikTok beat. She exuded massive confidence as she danced her heart out.

The video was shared with the caption;

She's so Adorable

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up over 53,000 likes with 2,800 comments and 6,700 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Osckalin Chukwuemeka said:

Grandmother finally returned to finish her assignment on earth....come on baby girl! Give them the remaining vibe that Grandmother left before her departure

Paulinus Okwu commented:

Felicia Corona wrote:

So adorable this is how a child should dance!! Not parents teaching the twerk at this age!! Good job parents this is so beautiful and she is so beautiful I love everything including her hand movements

From Moyeni Ayinde:

What a decent steps. Love her soooooooooo much

Stephen Omanyo commented:

This kid is a boom, she really make a huge smile on my face. God bless her.

Watch the full video linked here;

Source: YEN.com.gh