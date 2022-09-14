Debatably, Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah is among the Kumawood actresses with the highest fashion sense

Forget about all the fashion rules because the curvy screen goddess expresses her fashion sense fearlessly on and off the red carpet

Fashion lovers should bookmark this article for the reinvented version of thigh-high dresses by Benedicta Gafah

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah rose to prominence after starring in Kumawood movies with the likes of Nana Ama Mcbrown, Emelia Brobbey, and Ellen White.

As a screen goddess and TV personality, Benedicta Gafah is either working in front or behind the cameras doing what she does best.

Screen diva, Benedicta Gafah

Being a celebrity has its ups and downs; there is no room for a wardrobe malfunction; bloggers and followers will immediately snap and upload on social media.

Looking through her Instagram post, the curvaceous star has registered the thigh-high as the official trend for her followers to imitate. However, it takes a creative and confident style influencer to rock a trend without blundering repeatedly.

Per our checks, Empress Dictabee has effortlessly served her followers with detailed fashion tips on how to show skin even for official duties without attracting negative comments.

1. African print dress

Ghanaian screen goddess Benedicta Gafah rocks an African print dress with billowing sleeves paired with green embellished heels. Her long frontal silky hair was styled at her back to place emphasis on her gold drop earrings.

2. One-hand dress

Who runs the world? This is the power pose of King Woman. The style influencer's choice of fabric color and short bouncy burgundy hair will steal the attention at any red carpet event.

3. White puff dress

Brides-to-be can rock this stunning look for the wedding reception as a second dress and be on top of their game.

4. Floral maxi dress

All hail the queen of style. Most people opt for maxi dresses to cover up. However, the Kumawood star managed to draw attention to herself by showing some skin.

5. Off-shoulder dress

This is the kind of wedding guest-style inspiration that becomes the talk of the town on social media. The face beat, hairdo, jewellery, and dress details are magnificent.

