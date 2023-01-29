A beautiful and talented Ghanaian professional chef Diana tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony

Among the stunning bridal team was a gorgeous plus-size woman who went viral with her unique wedding dress and hairstyle

The plus-size bridesmaid with a unique fashion sense looked flawless in her smooth makeup and well-defined brows

Ghanaian professional female chef Diana tied in the knot in a glamorous ceremony serving us ravishing looks.

Ghanaian bridesmaids looking gorgeous in their black gowns. source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The lovely pre-wedding shoot

The couple followed the popular trend by releasing their stunning pre-wedding photos ahead of the big day. The bride wore a see-through lace gown styled with gold jewelry while showing off her short hairstyle.

The groom was photographed wearing a long-sleeve belted suit paired with a white shirt as he smiled at the camera.

The couple's first kiss

The couple, William and Diana entertained the wedding guests with their dance moves and passionate kiss after reciting their marital vows.

The bride wore a white gown designed with see-through lace while flaunting her expensive diamond ring. The young-looking groom wore an all-white outfit for the white wedding ceremony.

The couple makes a grand entry to the reception grounds

The beautiful couple led by the bridesmaids and groomsmen were ushered into their seats in the reception gown. The plus-size bridesmaid looked ravishing as she walked confidently with her partner holding her nice bouquet.

The bride and the beautiful bridesmaids

The energetic bride looked elegant in her white perfect fit white gown for the reception party after the nuptials. The bridesmaids won our hearts with their black dresses, flawless makeup, and expensive hairstyles.

Source: YEN.com.gh