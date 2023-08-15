Nigerian style influencer Praise Amekhienan continues to win the attention of Ghanaians after her plush wedding

The gorgeous wife of the group pastor of Christ Embassy Youth Churches in Ghana, Pastor Enoch Boamah wore a classy white dress on her birthday

Pastor Enoch Boamah and some members of the congregation threw a surprise birthday party for the style icon

Pastor Enoch of the Christ Embassy Youth Church (CEYC) surprised his beautiful wife with a lovely private party on her birthday.

The celebrity couple, Pastor Enoch and Praise Amenkhienan, tied the knot in a lavish multi-day ceremony in Nigeria in July 2023.

Pastor Enoch Boamah and his wife, Praise Photo credit: @eploading23

Source: Instagram

Style influencer Praise Amenkhienan looked regal in floor-sweeping dress as she got down from her expensive car.

She looked elegant in a long-straight hairstyle while showing off her bare face. Pastor Enoch looked dapper in a stylish blue shirt and matching trousers for the photoshoot.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Pastor Enoch's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

graeceeyy stated:

The love from our family is so beautiful happy birthday ma❤️

egiftigwe_ stated:

Ahhh back to back enjoyment. What a season. Happy birthday ma

graceman_inc stated:

This is so sweet

_jamaica_nede stated:

Aww this beautiful ❤️❤️Happy birthday Ma.

steph_annick stated:

The Most amazing smile I know

wonder_dankwa stated:

Mama tooo pretty.

alicekaseko stated:

Her Gorgeous Smile.... Ohh My God She Is Beautiful & Soo English; May God Honour Her & Everything That Concerns Her. IJN

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Officiates The Wedding Of Pastor Enoch Boamah And His Nigerian Bride

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Enoch Boamah, a Ghanaian pastor and Christ Embassy Youth Church leader who raised the bar with his luxurious wedding.

The minister of God and his family travelled to Nigeria to request the bride's hand in marriage.

Several wedding vendors posted photographs and videos from the opulent multi-day wedding ceremony on social media.

