Former Hiplife musician Azigiza Jnr's wife is among the female personalities celebrating their birthday in March

The mother-of-two is known for her high fashion sense who loves to slay in stylish designer outfits

Some social media users have commented on Pastor Trudy's birthday photos she posted on Instagram

Ghanaian lady pastor Gertrude Edith Addo, the wife of former Ghanaian hiplife musician and disc jockey Azigiza Jnr, is one of the fashionable women in the Christian fraternity.

Famously called Pastor Trudy, the celebrity who celebrated her birthday on March 22, 2024, looked astonishing in a stylish dress for her birthday photoshoot.

Azigiza Jnr and his beautiful wife Trudy look stunning together. Photo credit: @mizkarley.

She wore a decent red corseted dress with beautiful beading designs on the neckline and around the bust area.

Pastor Trudy completed her look with a long, centre-parted curly hairstyle and mild makeup for her birthday photoshoot.

Azigiza Jnr's wife looks gorgeous in a pink dress

In a viral video, Pastor Trudy rocked elegant outfits styled with designer bags and shoes as she spent time with one of her closest friends.

Some social media users have commented on Azigiza Jnr's wife's birthday photos

Beaupatra stated:

Happiest bday boss lady herself, keep ageing gracefully and in good health ❤️❤️

Mabelamoatwo stated:

Happy birthday, darling enjoy your blessings

kpakpo_sticqx stated:

Happy birthday, Mummy ❤️

miss_dangmaa stated:

My mummy, my mummy

backdrops_by_licia stated:

Happy blissful birthday, big sis. Age with massive Grace

Msbavu stated:

Happy, happy, blessed birthday to my forever young Lady Pastor and Spiritual Mother. A woman after God’s heart. ❤️

Hamperpalace stated:

The birthday Queen

yollydesign_it stated:

Happy birthday, Ma. Enjoy your special birthday and many more years

lp_raj stated:

Happy birthday, sis, much love

jomens25 stated:

We love you so much and wish you a special birthday today; you are blessed and highly favoured.

Azigiza Jnr Celebrates His Daughter's 16th Birthday; She's Grown Big And Tall In Latest Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Janelle Addo, the stunning daughter of Azigiza Jr., who has won over fans on social media with her birthday photos.

During her birthday picture shoot, the fashionista wore a yellow tulle outfit and a sequin dress for the extravagant party.

Stacy Amoateng and Anita Akuffo, two well-known Ghanaians, have shared their thoughts on the elegant birthday pictures.

