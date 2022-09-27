Former Netflix CMO, Bozoma Saint John was spotted on the red carpet at the Accra edition of the Global Citizen Festival

The marketing executive who reviewed in an Instagram post that she was part of the host committee was accompanied by her beautiful daughter

The award-winning black woman, Bozoma was pictured wearing a popular brand on the red carpet

American businesswoman and marketing executive Bozoma Saint John was spotted on the red carpet at the Global Citizen Festival Accra edition on September 24, 2022.

The marketing mogul has worked in many top international companies such as Netflix, Uber, Apple, PepsiCo, and Ashley Stewart among others.

Bozoma is a Ghanaian but she moved to Colorado at age of fourteen and has since been making her country. She is a global board member and also part of the host committee for the Global Citizen Festival in Accra which seeks to eradicate poverty.

Netflix & Uber's Bozoma Saint John and beautiful daughter, Lael spotted on the red carpet at the Accra edition of the Global Citizen Festival. Source@Instagram

The mother-of-one was accompanied by her beautiful daughter, Lael as the two posed happily on the red carpet.

Bozoma wore a yellow halter neck dress paired with Nike sneakers. The backless dress matched perfectly with the unique colors of the sneakers.

Lael looked gorgeous in a white top and a pleated short skirt. The mother and daughter duo wore long hairstyles.

The former Netflix Chief Marketing Officer in an Instagram post wrote:

I’m trying very hard not to compare the simultaneous @glblctzn concerts in NYC and ACC. Buuuuuut… I will say that after attending in America for almost a decade and being a Global Board member, there is nothing quite like being on the Host Committee when the festival is at HOME.

LOVE GALORE is the right track to express our immense gratitude to @glblctzn for a phenomenal festival in Accra!! What an honor to attend not just in my official capacity, but as mama to @sza’s biggest fan… Lael!

GC’s mission to empower girls couldn’t have been more aligned to my own mission to ensure that we are raising equality across the world (in addition to ending extreme poverty and protect the planet!)

Congratulations to everyone who worked to make this event the tremendous success it’s been. S/o to the CEO and my homeboy @hughcevans for the vision to drive this effort, and the magnificent team led by @everyday.elan to make magic happen! And to the home team in Ghana— MEDASSE! Thank you @nakufoaddo, @jakebediako for the true welcome, purpose and drive to make sure this event was exceptional. None will ever forget what we’ve created here… and where we are going.

And to every, single person who attended in NYC & ACC, who watched the livestream, and who has done action in the mission… you are a Global Citizen wherever you stand. Thank you! ONWARD!!

Named as one of the hundred power executives by Ebony Magazine, Bozoma is currently promoting her memoir which is set to be released in February 2023.

When Bozoma Saint John's husband was diagnosed with cancer, her world was turned upside down. The marketing executive, who simultaneously became a widow and a single parent, chronicles her vivid experience of navigating loss in her upcoming book, The Urgent Life.

She does this while still developing an award-winning career and making the urgent decision to pursue her genuine passions and purpose. The publication date for the book is February 2023.

