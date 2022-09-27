Ghanaian entrepreneur Barbara Mahama has shared gorgeous photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday

The mother of two boys who designed one of the stunning outfits for the photoshoot has styled many Ghanaian celebrities for red carpet events

Barbara Mahama is the wife of the late Captain Mahama, who was lynched by some residents in Denkyira-Obuasi in 2017

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian entrepreneur and wife of a lynched Ghanaian soldier, Barbara Mahama, has shared some stunning photos of herself on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

The mother of two boys, who is the creative director and chief executive officer for Signature Fashion House, revealed in the post that she designed the gorgeous outfits she wore for the photoshoot.

Barbara Mahama's late husband, Captain Maxwell Mahama, falsely suspected of being an armed robber, was lynched on May 29, 2017. When news of Captain Maxwell Mahama's passing broke, the entire nation was shocked.

Barbara Mahama shares beautiful photos with touching captions to celebrate her birthday. Source @Instagra

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Captain Mahama went for a jog in the neighborhood, where several locals believed him to be a thief because he was carrying a gun.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Other citizens jumped on him, stoned him to death, and partially burned his body after other nearby townsmen warned them about him.

1. Red Carpet Look

In the first photo, Barbara looked exquisite in an emerald green gown, and she sat calmly on a one-piece sofa.

She wore colorful hair, a flawless face beat, and well-defined eyebrows for the shoot. The bow-tie-inspired floor-sweeping gown was paired with expensive jewellery set to celebrate the milestone.

She wrote the caption:

This is what God's goodness looks like. Thank you God!

Barbara Mahama, wife of Captain Mahama celebrates her birthday with a gorgeous gown. Source@instagram

Source: Instagram

2. White corporate wear

The fashion designer, Barbara Mahama wore a white belted dress for her second look. After all, it is her birthday and the white color symbolizes freshness, cleanliness, and simplicity.

She maintained her hairstyle and makeup but opted for pink and floral embellished heels for the look.

She wrote the caption:

When God says he will take care of you, this is what it looks like. He doesn't disappoint. Dear God, I'm grateful.

CEO of Signature Fashion House, Barbara Mahama looks gorgeous in a white dress. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

3. Long Ruffle Dress

The Ruffle trend has been one of our favorite styles this year. Celebrities and style influencers are often spotted rocking the ruffles trend on the red carpet, maternity shoots, and star-studded events this year. However, fashion designer Barbara Mahama has taken the trend to another level.

She added a playful touch to the look as she wore a short sleeve ruffle dress infused with lace for the birthday photoshoot.

She captioned the photo:

When God says the rivers will not drown you and the fire will not burn you, this is what it looks like.

As for this year, the words are not coming but you know my heart is bursting with gratitude dear God.

Thank you! Happy birthday Barbara! Dress and photography @elberta_sachelaru Makeup @beauty_bysafa.

Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Captain celebrates her birthday with a stunning dress. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

Danai Gurira hosts Global Citizen Festival in Accra

Black Panther actress Danai Gurira is known for playing the role of a warrior named Okoye in the Hollywood blockbuster movie.

The award-winning star was in Ghana to host the Global Citizen Festival in a stunning outfit that is also the talk of the town.

The event was held at the Black Star Square on September 24, 2022, with over 20 000 people in attendance.

Among those in attendance were Tracy Sarkcess and a host of celebrities in the entertainment and fashion industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh