Ghanaian Bride Sets New Wedding Dress Trend As She Weds In A White Beaded Knee-Level Gown And Classy Heels
- Ghanaian bride and health professional Amakie Dede Amanor has gone viral with her sartorial choices for her wedding
- The beautiful mother looked gorgeous in tailored-to-fit ensembles for her private wedding ceremony
- The good-looking groom wore different sets of kaftans without rocking a suit for the white wedding
Ghanaian bride Dede's custom-made white gown for her lavish wedding stood out among women walking down the aisle in June 2023.
The melanin bride wore a distinctively short white wedding, unlike the princess-inspired look and ball gown most bride rock for their dream weddings.
Ghanaian bride Dede glows in a brown corseted Kente gown
The beautiful bride and fashionista wowed her guests at the traditional wedding with her classy and simple bridal makeup and hairstyle.
Ghanaian bride Dede looked regal in an off-shoulder Kente gown that accentuated her curves.
Ghanaian couple Emmanual and Dede look elegant together in white outfits
The handsome groom impressed the wedding guests with his simple white long-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers. He completed his look with black shoes as he held his wife tightly for the photoshoot.
With a contagious smile, the bride Dede wore a sleeveless beaded white gown and strappy heels for her white wedding. She looked radiant in a side-parted frontal hairstyle and beautiful stud earrings that matched her hair accessory.
Ghanaian bride Dede looks exquisite in a white Kente dress for her thanksgiving service
The curvy Ghanaian bride crowned her wedding festivities with thanksgiving at church. She looked fabulous in a white spaghetti strap Kente gown and a coloured frontal hairstyle for the gracious event.
Some social media users have complimented the beautiful Ghanaian bride Dede for slaying in a unique white gown
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:
itzstill_mhe_anointedhannah stated:
Very simple dress
nhanha_ama_dhymond_ stated:
Very simple and elegant ❤️ I think I have seen my inspiration congratulations to you guys
the_ties_shop stated:
Very simple gown but highly classic.
obaahemaa_yaayaa_akomamu_toffe stated:
this will be him and me gossiping about one Aunty’s shoe
Pheobe. Jacques stated:
I love her dress. So modest. I can tell she will be a good wife
florals_and_beyondgh stated:
Solid
Official Doctorjulz stated:
Perfection
