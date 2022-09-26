A Ghanaian trotro driver has recently left a young lady in a very uncomfortable state due to her health condition

A young Ghanaian woman has recently experienced unfair treatment at the hands of a 'trotro' driver due to her health condition.

Redeemer sitting on the floor after getting sacked from trotro, surprised young woman Photo credit: Tell It Mom/Facebook, Roos Koole

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page, Tell It Moms revealed that the 24-year-old lady identified as Redeemer Ahu was traveling from the Volta Region to Kasoa but unfortunately experienced an asthmatic attack in the car.

The driver of the vehicle, however, in an attempt to avoid dealing with Redeemer's condition, insisted she leaves the car, rendering the young lady stranded until passers-by came to her rescue.

The actual post read;

Please help me locate the family of this young lady. We just found her on our way to Swedru, she is restless. We are taking her to Trauma Specialist Hospital. Please Help. She is an asthmatic patient. She was in a car going to Kasoa and had an attack, but the driver decided to put her down. She is from Volta Region. 24 year. Her name is Redeemer Ahu. She is not having a phone. She doesn't have any relative number in mind

Many social media users who came across the post did not hold back their opinions. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 700 comments with over 1,300 reactions.

Ghanaian Student Builds Devices To Help Save Lives of Asthmatic Children (Video)

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian young man called Tamakloe has developed a portable monitoring device and dosage counter that could help asthmatic children better recognise triggers.

Besides discerning triggers in their environment, the devices could also alert the user to urgently retrieve a rescue inhaler.

Tamakloe, a final-year student at Ashesi University in Ghana was inspired to build the devices for her final year project because of her childhood inadequacies as a person who suffered from asthma.

The 22-year-old Electrical and Electronic Engineering major could not participate in several activities as a child growing up because of her fear of experiencing attacks due to the condition. Tamakloe wanted to help make life easier for children with similar health challenges.

