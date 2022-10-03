Ghanaian celebrities, politicians, and dignitaries gathered at the Grand Arena on Saturday, October 1, 2022, for the Emy Africa Awards

The latest movie star to announce his engagement, Mawuli Gavor and his fiancee were spotted on the red carpet

The beautiful bride-to-be Remya stunned on the red carpet in an elegant black gown that has become the talk of town

The 2022 Emy Africa Awards has been named one of the most attended and planned events of the year.

Politicians, celebrities, fashion lovers and industry players gathered at the Grand Arena on Saturday, October 1, 2022, to celebrate extraordinary women and men in various fields.

Ghanaian award-winning movie star Mawuli Gavor and his Indian-Austrian fiancee, Remya, were spotted together on the red carpet.

Remya looked elegant in a black floor-length gown that made her stand out on the red carpet. The beautiful bride-to-be wore a one-hand corseted dress paired with star-shaped earrings.

She wore vibrant hue eye shadows and lipstick that blends well with her flawless facebeat. Remya was the only female star who rocked this braided ponytail on the red carpet.

One of Ghana's movie heartthrobs, Mawuli Gavor is known for his unique fashion sense and wore a one-button long brown blazer. He opted for black trousers similar to what KiDi wore for the night.

Mawuli's black bow tie and shoes matched perfectly, while his stylish white shirt couldn't be overlooked.

Veep of Ghana, Sammy Awuku and other business moguls attend Emy Africa Awards

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Mahawudu Bawumia, the National organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku, business mogul Ofori Sarpong among others were present to witness and support fellow colleagues who were awarded on the night.

These business moguls looked dapper in classic suits and tuxedos on the red carpet while their bodyguards stood behind them.

Ghanaian musician, KiDi real name Dennis Nana Dwamena has the best-dressed male celebrity athletes this year's Emy Africa Awards. He was pictured in a stylish jacket paired with white shirt and black trousers.

Source: YEN.com.gh