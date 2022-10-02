Ghanaian musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly called KiDi was among the celebrities spotted at the 2022 Emy Africa Awards

The singer and songwriter didn't disappoint fashion lovers with his exquisite fashion wardrobe and swag

Debatably, Kidi was among the fashionable men we spotted on the red carpet at this year's event

Ghanaian celebrities and dignitaries gathered at the Grand Arena on Saturday, October 1, 2022, to celebrate exceptional men and women at the 2022 Emy Africa Awards.

Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi was among the top Ghanaian musicians to grace the occasion.

The red carpet featured fashionable men wearing finely cut suits, pricey jewelry, polished dress shoes, and non-sweat clothing. Even for those who are not nominated for an award, a triumphant atmosphere is beginning to prevail.

Tagged as the fashion prince among Lynx Entertainment signees, Kidi has been named one of the best-dressed men of the night.

The award-winning musician, KiDi was pictured in a custom-made brown jacket with a white inner shirt.

The 29-year-old is noted to wearing beltless trousers that fit him perfectly well. The Touch It hitmaker wore black sunglasses on the red carpet while showing off his gold loop earrings and pendant.

KiDi has been in the news lately after some social media users shared some of his old tweets before he become a superstar. The Mon Bebe singer has apologized to all the celebrities involved including Delay and Anita Akuffo.

