This year's Exclusive Man Of The Year Africa Awards is one of the best we have seen so far since its establishment

Although there was another award ceremony happening on the same day, October 1, 2022, some famous businessmen and famous were spotted at the event

Vice President of Ghana, H.E Mahawudu Bawumia, and other great men attended the event in some of the best suits we have seen this year

The 2022 Exclusive Men of Year Africa Awards saw many politicians, business moguls, and entrepreneurs gracing the red carpet.

Few of these famous men were awardees while others were present to support their fellow men putting Ghana on the map through their hardworking and extraordinary creativity.

Among the top politicians was the Vice President of Ghana, H.E Mahamudu Bawumia accompanied by his bodyguards.

H.E Vice President of Ghana, Bawumia, Ofori Sarpong, Sammy Awuku, and other businessmen at the 2022 Emy Africa Awards.

Former Commissioner for Information of Ghana, Ibrahim Mahama, Akwaaba UK CEO, Dennis Taiwan, National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku, and business mogul, Ofori Sarpong were amongst the notable people who attend the event.

Although it was not a themed event, these established men were pictured in classic suiting and tuxedos.

Ghanaian male celebrities including KiDi, Harold Mensah, Chris Attoh, Mawuli Gavor, and others pull up on the red carpet in breathtaking wardrobes.

The latest male celebrity to announce his engagement, Mawuli Gavor wore a long brown jacket over his white shirt and matching trousers to stand out among his fellow handsome-looking colleagues on the red carpet.

Award-winning fashion designer, Chocolate By Kwaku, proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is the king of fashion with his custom-made outfits. Kwaku Bediako has designed and styled Hollywood stars including Steve Harvey.

KiDi named best-dressed male musician at 2022 Emy Africa Awards

Singer and songwriter, KiDi has been adjourned best-dressed male musician as he brings life and colors to the red carpet with his stylist wardrobe.

The 29-year-old also known as the fashion prince has the perfect tailored clothes for every event whether it is a red carpet or hangout with industry players.

The father-of-one, KiDi is currently promoting his Ep which is making waves on many local and international platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh