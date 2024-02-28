2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Nurah Mohammed is one of the outstanding contestants who continues to impact her society

Nurah Mohammed has always made it a point to take up leadership positions from Junior high school to the university level

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Nurah Mohammed about how her life has changed, making a tough decision to become a beauty queen

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington once said, Man gives awards, but God gives rewards. Most people can’t believe that the Northern Regional representative in the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, Norah Mohammed, didn’t win the ultimate prize.

Of course, she should be wearing the prestigious crown, driving about in town in her brand new brand and most importantly, investing the money into her project.

Nurah won the four awards during the weekly eviction shows and went home with a sash with the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful three runner-up inscription, giving her an upper hand and a platform to impact her society.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Mohammed Suglo Nurah spoke about her achievements and why she competed in Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant.

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Nurah Mohammed talks about her leadership experiences

Nurah Mohammed, who hails from Savelugu, has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the University of Ghana Business School. The 23-year-old opens up about some of the positions she held in school.

As an advocate for women's and girls' child empowerment, I served as the library prefect in junior high school. I completely changed the attitudes students had towards the library and reading.

In Senior High School, I occupied three Presidential positions at the same time, namely, The President of the Readers’ Writers’ and Debaters’ Club, the President of the Ghana Muslim Students’ Association at the local level, and the President of the Ghana Muslim Students’ Association at the zonal level (Comprising 5 senior high schools); being the first female to ever occupy two of positions, thus paving the way for other young girls to take up male-dominated leadership positions.

I served as the Vice President of the University of Ghana Business School for the 2019/2020 academic year

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Nurah Mohammed talks about dream profession

Although she is an avid lover of all art forms, culture and tourism, Nurah wants to become a respected stakeholder in the marketing industry.

I aspire to be a marketing and influencing guru, coupled with her passion for the tourism industry a connoisseur in the Ghanaian tourism industry.

I want to be one of the best seasoned spoken word artists in Ghana. I have had the opportunity to perform and grace multiple stages and functions across the country, notably the Daadin Baaki poetry show, the Niibala poetry show, events at the British council, and Ehalakasa talk parties, only to mention a few.

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Nurah Mohammed explains why she decided to compete in the GMB pageant

Nurah Mohammed has always had a passion for serving others, and just like all the contestants YEN.com.gh has interviewed so far, the GMB platform provides the gateway to instant fame and new status in society.

This was the first time I auditioned for any type of pageantry or competition. I decided to audition because I had a mission. And that mission was to be a vessel through which the lives of many are changed, especially those in communities in the Northern Region.

I also needed a great platform to carry out my project on arts and tourism, geared towards helping alleviate poverty and unemployment.

It was also very important for me to proudly represent my Region and to project our beautiful and rich culture, traditions and histories for the world to see through the display of my talents.

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Nurah Mohammed shares her thoughts on the new selection process introduced by the organisers

Like all the other contestants, Nurah felt the pressure when the organisers gave the public the voting power to select their favourite contestant to represent their region.

I felt grateful to have been chosen amongst many for that particular stage. I was also quite nervous about what my fate would be eventually and if I would eventually get to represent my region as my competitor was also good.

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Nurah Mohammed opens up her new goals after the pageant

It's true; not all queens wear crowns. Nurah Mohammed shares how she will use her fame to influence other young girls positively.

I will be engaged in many things related to my project, marketing, and influencing career. I also want to share my words and flow with the world through my Spoken Word poetry, and I have begun by releasing an EP titled “NURAVERSE”. It is out on all streaming platforms, and I would encourage everyone to listen as it depicts and shows all my sides.

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Nurah Mohammed shares some of the benefits after competing in the GMB pageant

Since 2007, Ghana's Most Beautiful has groomed many young women from the Ashanti Region's Akua GMB to Emefa from the Volta Region to become celebrities and role models.

Through the GMB platform, I had the pleasure of being a Queen to my people in the North, a beacon of hope and a mouthpiece for my people and what we represent.

I will definitely make good use of this platform and my voice to champion causes that will be of great benefit to my people.

I consciously tried to apply most of what I learnt in the GMB house to my everyday life. Taking it a day at a time, I am slowly incorporating new things into my lifestyle. Special thanks to Miss Nancy for the coaching sessions she took us through while in the house.

2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Nurah Mohammed shares some motivational quotes

I would advise that as a youth, we should be the hope for Ghana’s future. Albeit we have several personal, domestic, national, struggles, etc.

We should try as much as we can to empower ourselves with knowledge and action, and by being the change we want to see, we will definitely see a better Ghana in the few years to come.

Just like my favourite quote by Rumi says: “Stop acting Small; you are the universe in ecstatic motion”

