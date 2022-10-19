Social media sensation and officer of the Ghana Military Academy, Benjamin Ntiamoah Baidoo has left many female followers disappointed as pre-wedding photos were shared online

The military officer gained fame when various videos of him singing popular gospel songs with his soul-winning voice surfaced online

The handsome social media star Benjamin is engaged to Bernice, a beautiful immigration officer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Ghanaian military officer Benjamin Ntiamoah Baidoo has broken the hearts of many Ghanaian ladies after announcing his wedding in December 2022.

In an Instagram post shared by Yesghanaonline, the handsome military officer posed with his beautiful bride-to-be, Bernice Otubea Asare, an immigration officer.

The adorable couple was spotted wearing their official uniforms while posing for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian couple Benjamin and Bernice look adorable in pre-wedding photos. @yesghanaonline Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

The military officer became a social media sensation when videos of him singing popular gospel songs went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some heartbroken Ghanaian ladies have commented under the post"

chosen_brillie

Awww I get broken heart la

han_queen_

@chosen_brillie me too

domi_d_man

He got more yansh than the wife to be

mhammi_akosua_keli

I will be your second wife

han_queen_

@chosen_brillie me too

nhyirabajennifer

My crush, awww I’m hurt

sweet___bridget

Ghana men and their behind ❤️

funghana_

Something I wanted to say but can't say , someone has used 2 seconds to say it all .. eii my people

kenmondpixels

@domi_d_man but if it’s bcuz of Nyash people dey marry then most ladies will have to do their nyash

Some Ghanaians have also congratulated the happy couple ahead of the nuptials.

bismarkcujoe

Wooow so Awesome, he's a very good singer his voice alone chai ❤️

a_fiatene_waa

My hometown ❤️congratulations to them

kelvin_mireku

Both of dem are cute

frank__berk__

Congrats sister Kakra

The handsome and well-built officer, Benjamin upon receiving positive reviews from Ghanaians and fellow officers, has shared more videos online in various settings.

berlyhskitchen

Beautiful voice ❤️

ms_eliken

Breda with top-notch voice

mzpoks

You have a lovely voice

maameakuafabin

Powerful keep it up just followed you because of this video

Plus-size Ghanaian groom almost shares tears in an emotional video

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kojo, a plus-size Ghanaian man whose wedding to Kukua Asiamah has become the talk of the town.

The charming groom, who also happens to be buddies with Ghanaian star John Dumelo, appeared ethereal for the traditional wedding as he delivered testimony about their romance.

Kojo wore a white short-sleeve shirt with a kente designed like monarchs would wear for formal occasions. Kojo portrayed monarchy and class by styling his appearance with native controversies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh