Ghanaian Ladies Crush On Handsome Military Man As Pre-Wedding Photos Drop
- Social media sensation and officer of the Ghana Military Academy, Benjamin Ntiamoah Baidoo has left many female followers disappointed as pre-wedding photos were shared online
- The military officer gained fame when various videos of him singing popular gospel songs with his soul-winning voice surfaced online
- The handsome social media star Benjamin is engaged to Bernice, a beautiful immigration officer
A Ghanaian military officer Benjamin Ntiamoah Baidoo has broken the hearts of many Ghanaian ladies after announcing his wedding in December 2022.
In an Instagram post shared by Yesghanaonline, the handsome military officer posed with his beautiful bride-to-be, Bernice Otubea Asare, an immigration officer.
The adorable couple was spotted wearing their official uniforms while posing for the pre-wedding photoshoot.
The military officer became a social media sensation when videos of him singing popular gospel songs went viral.
Some heartbroken Ghanaian ladies have commented under the post"
chosen_brillie
Awww I get broken heart la
han_queen_
@chosen_brillie me too
domi_d_man
He got more yansh than the wife to be
mhammi_akosua_keli
I will be your second wife
han_queen_
@chosen_brillie me too
nhyirabajennifer
My crush, awww I’m hurt
sweet___bridget
Ghana men and their behind ❤️
funghana_
Something I wanted to say but can't say , someone has used 2 seconds to say it all .. eii my people
kenmondpixels
@domi_d_man but if it’s bcuz of Nyash people dey marry then most ladies will have to do their nyash
Some Ghanaians have also congratulated the happy couple ahead of the nuptials.
bismarkcujoe
Wooow so Awesome, he's a very good singer his voice alone chai ❤️
a_fiatene_waa
My hometown ❤️congratulations to them
kelvin_mireku
Both of dem are cute
frank__berk__
Congrats sister Kakra
The handsome and well-built officer, Benjamin upon receiving positive reviews from Ghanaians and fellow officers, has shared more videos online in various settings.
berlyhskitchen
Beautiful voice ❤️
ms_eliken
Breda with top-notch voice
mzpoks
You have a lovely voice
maameakuafabin
Powerful keep it up just followed you because of this video
