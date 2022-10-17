Ghanaian actress and style icon Jackie Appiah has posted her latest designer bag on social media

The 38-year-old movie star Jackie Appiah is the first female celebrity to pose with this expensive designer bag

This is one of the elegant handbags owned by multiple award-winning actresses aside from her Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Dior customized bag

A bevy of Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have crowned top movie actress Jackie Appiah as the queen of luxury. The award-winning actress is causing a massive stir with her latest post.

The mother-of-one has posted a picture of herself in an expensive designer collection, from her apparel to bags and sneakers.

Sitting pretty on a comfy single sofa, Jackie was seen fidgeting with her phone while looking elegant in a matching black outfit.

Ghanaian actress and style icon, Jackie Appiah looks effortlessly stunning in a designer ensemble. @jackieappiah Source@Instagram

She looked sporty in Christian Louboutin sneakers valued at over nine hundred dollars. Jackie placed a twenty thousand Lavin cat box tote bag.

This is one of the luxury bags owned by the 38-year-old star Jackie Appiah. The A-lister owns different bags from popular brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Ferragamo, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton, among others.

Many celebrities have commented on the post hailing the style icon Jackie Appiah for her exquisite fashion sense.

rechaelokonkwo

Luxury queen

salmamumin

uzee_usman

Class beauty Glamour ❤️❤️❤️

clementosuarez

Swagon Mama

bachirsamb_

obaapaemerald32

Jacky i truly loves your vibes,i can't love you less❤️❤️

beautifulbukola

That Lanvin pencil cat bag dey enter my eye o.

nana_basoah

Less noise buh classy as always. When beauty is just noiseless ❤️

gbevu_gentle

Woman of too much classes

oppongagyeisandra

The international Queen

