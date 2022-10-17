Tima Kumkum has shared a cos video as she wishes success to students participating in this year's BECE

The actress and media personality was joined by fellow media personalities Okatakyie Adjei Sikapa and Sister Sandy

Her video was well-received by her fans and social media users, who found her appearance hilarious

Ghanaian actress and media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, known in showbiz as Tima KumKum, has cracked her followers up with a video she posted on her social media account.

Tima KumKum posted a video with fellow ADOM FM presenters Okatakyie Adjei Sikapa and Sister Sandy to wish luck to candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination, which kicked off on October 17, 2022.

Tima Kumkum in school uniform Photo Source: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

Dressed in the popular public school uniform, the trio advised the BECE candidates to desist from examination malpractices and study hard. The radio squad used the opportunity to remind their young audience that they were in charge of their futures.

Posting the video on social media, Tima captioned it;

From my guyest Asoreba @sistersandybiy3guy , @okatakyieadjeisikapa and myself , we wish all BECE candidates the very best this week .

Social Media Users React to Tima Kumkum's BECE Video

sistersandybiy3guy

BECE fo) all the best

devine_glory27

U Guys do all

nahnah_mharfo

Apor no de3 3y3 necessary oo anaa mose

designed_by_denora

You guys know how to make a person laugh

drgyamfi

All the best of wishes to the candidates. But you guys

barfiakyiaamillicent2020

We love ur wishes.

the_sefanam

This is really beautiful.

lizzyaddai

Wooow Awesome Keep The Good Work

Tima KumKum Marks 35 Years With Sparkling Photos, Many Drool Over Her

In other Tima KumKum-related news, the actress and media personality dropped stunning photos as she celebrated her 35th birthday on September 17, 2022. The birthday girl had two photoshoots to mark her special day.

She looked lovely in her first dress for the birthday photo session, which was pink and blue clothing with kente-inspired patterns. For her second look, she rocked a corset dress with a sheer fabric around the tummy region with the corset bones covered in silver.

Source: YEN.com.gh