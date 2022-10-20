Ghanaian TikTok sensation Janet Offei known in showbiz as Erkuaofficial, knows how to invest in quality designer brands

Although her brand on social media depicts otherwise, the young star occasionally shares stunning photos of herself in beautiful African print dresses

The University of Ghana student, Erkuaofficial is the most followed Ghanaian on the video-sharing app, TikTok

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Janet Offei popularly called Erkuaofficial, is currently the most followed TikToker in Ghana.

Janet has created a unique brand for herself on the video-sharing app TikTok as she is always spotted in school uniforms formerly worn by children who attend government schools.

She is also easily identified by her customized headgear, as seen in many of her videos. The University of Ghana student Janet gained her huge following by posting funny content, mostly disguising herself in fancy and retro apparel.

In her private life, the rising star is a fashion influencer with different vibes rocking all the latest trends and expensive wigs.

YEN.com.gh shares five times TikToker, Erkuaofficial slayed in beautiful dresses for your style inspiration.

The young star looked elegant in an African Print long sleeve shirt and short skirt. She wore an expensive frontal baby curls wig and heavy makeup for this shoot. Erkuaofficial danced beautifully in her red high heels.

With an infectious smile, the radiant TikTok star, Erkuaofficial wore a stunning African print jumpsuit paired with white high heels. The rich young star styled her looks with classy hair from her collection.

The Nigerian-born Ghanaian dressed like a goddess to celebrate her birthday. The thigh-high dress was styled with gold hair accessories and jewellery for the photoshoot.

Erkuaofficial's love for African print dresses is unmatched. She looks absolutely flamboyant in another African print blazer and short skirt with a colorful camisole.

Erkuaofficial is the fashion influencer in the making as she dazzles in an off-shoulder African print dress flaunting her white polished nails and Burgundy hairstyle.

