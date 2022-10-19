The second runner-up for 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful Juliana Manu Afful is a force to reckon with in the fashion industry as she pursues journalism at TV3

The western region representative and eloquent beauty queen, Manu has created a signature look since hitting the limelight

Juliana Manu Afful is passionate about lifestyle-related stories as she journeys to different parts of the country to present compelling news

Juliana Manu Afful emerged as the second runner-up at the 2021 edition of the Ghanaian Most Beauty pageant. The eloquent queen, Juliana, is still in the limelight, gracing television screens as she reads the news in fashionable outfits.

Juliana popularly known as Manu on the reality show has followed in the footsteps of her predecessors like Emefa, winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2012 to pursue a career in journalism.

The western regional representative, Manu started her career by presenting entertainment news at TV3 owned by Media General organizers of the pageant.

In addition to the 13 weeks of coaching and mentoring from judges at the pageantry house and a few months of on-the-job training, Manu is gradually finding her feet.

Juliana Manu Afful, GMB 2021 second runner-up looks gorgeous in these photos. @themanualafful Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

The beauty queen and news anchor, Juliana has created a niche for herself as a presenter with a trendy corporate style.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Juliana in breathtaking corporates that most women can recreate to work.

TV3 news anchor Juliana slays in a turtleneck belted dress. The two-tone dress was styled with black shoes and fewer accessories.

The beautiful model poses in a stunning suit dress as she smiles beautifully for the camera. Juliana joins Cookie Tee, Berla Mundi, and other female celebrities who invest in expensive frontal hairstyles.

Ghana's Most Beauty queen, Juliana curled her straight frontal hairstyle to achieve a new look. She reminds us of our chequered fashion trend with this jacket styled with plain tailored trousers. The makeup artist perfectly blended the colours to match her looks.

Once a queen, always a queen. Juliana leaves onlookers stunned with looks. She gave us the signature queenly pose in her high heels.

Rising star and style influencer Juliana rocks a matching blazer and skirt paired with a colorful camisole. The model knows how a lot about color combination as she turns heads with her looks.

Source: YEN.com.gh