A beautiful bride, Esther Henry gifted her long-time partner, an iPhone and a box full of cash on their wedding day

Esther Henry proved she is a fashion enthusiast as she rocked a stunning dress with an extremely long train that requires five people to carry as she walked down the aisle

The couple and their friends partied on the eve of the wedding in a star-studded ceremony that left social media users in a frenzy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A happy bride Esther Henry left her husband speechless on their wedding day. The fashion enthusiast gifted her husband, Dr. Joseph a brand-new iPhone and a transparent box full of money after the nuptials.

The beautiful Nigerian bride looked gorgeous in a glittering lace gown. The gown was designed with bundles of organza fabric right from the knee level to create an extremely long train.

The curvy bride, Esther was carried by two men as she sat in the vehicle due to the length and weight of the wedding gown.

A beautiful couple, Esther Henry and Dr. Joseph serve us with elegant style inspirations in this collage. @asoebi_styles @vogueeventsng Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

The handsome groom, Dr. Joseph who couldn't put his thought together after receiving the presents looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo paired with black shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a video sighted online, the groom was denied a kiss by the wife to avoid ruining her makeup when he was to reciprocate her kind gesture with a kiss.

Many social media users have commented on this video;

halalbrown

Baby girl is protecting her makeup by all means

oge_model_elect

The pressure is getting Wesser. Congratulations

callieofabuja

One day it’d be my turn this is beautiful to watch

monialyz

A real girl ! She is like « Not the kiss my make up » with a big smile

omo_tayo_

Sis said No bruh don’t ruin my make up

briamas_

Lol You can’t kiss the bride before the wedding…. But we know it cause of the makeup

wear__sin

Is this day supposed to be about you and your husband, or you and your make-up?

mz_khloe9

Father Lord my name is Esther where is Joseph

Paulina Dedaa Opoku opens up about her bad experience with Berla Mundi at Miss Malaika auditions

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Paulina Dedaa Opoku, a Ghanaian media personality and entertainment analyst has disclosed why she was rejected from the Miss Malaika audition.

Paulina Dedaa Opoku revealed in a popular video that Berla Mundi, a fellow media celebrity, refused to offer her the chance to try out for the role.

One of the exceptional female celebrities who became well-known after appearing in the Miss Malaika contest is Berla Mundi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh