Happy Bride Surprises Groom With iPhone And Box Full Of Cash On Wedding Day
- A beautiful bride, Esther Henry gifted her long-time partner, an iPhone and a box full of cash on their wedding day
- Esther Henry proved she is a fashion enthusiast as she rocked a stunning dress with an extremely long train that requires five people to carry as she walked down the aisle
- The couple and their friends partied on the eve of the wedding in a star-studded ceremony that left social media users in a frenzy
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A happy bride Esther Henry left her husband speechless on their wedding day. The fashion enthusiast gifted her husband, Dr. Joseph a brand-new iPhone and a transparent box full of money after the nuptials.
The beautiful Nigerian bride looked gorgeous in a glittering lace gown. The gown was designed with bundles of organza fabric right from the knee level to create an extremely long train.
Video captures GH woman as she purchases walled & gated land for boyfriend, registers it in his name
The curvy bride, Esther was carried by two men as she sat in the vehicle due to the length and weight of the wedding gown.
The handsome groom, Dr. Joseph who couldn't put his thought together after receiving the presents looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo paired with black shoes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
In a video sighted online, the groom was denied a kiss by the wife to avoid ruining her makeup when he was to reciprocate her kind gesture with a kiss.
Many social media users have commented on this video;
halalbrown
Baby girl is protecting her makeup by all means
oge_model_elect
The pressure is getting Wesser. Congratulations
callieofabuja
One day it’d be my turn this is beautiful to watch
monialyz
A real girl ! She is like « Not the kiss my make up » with a big smile
Ghanaians can't stop admiring this wedding video of the beautiful couple who got wedded at Lake Como
omo_tayo_
Sis said No bruh don’t ruin my make up
briamas_
Lol You can’t kiss the bride before the wedding…. But we know it cause of the makeup
wear__sin
Is this day supposed to be about you and your husband, or you and your make-up?
mz_khloe9
Father Lord my name is Esther where is Joseph
Paulina Dedaa Opoku opens up about her bad experience with Berla Mundi at Miss Malaika auditions
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Paulina Dedaa Opoku, a Ghanaian media personality and entertainment analyst has disclosed why she was rejected from the Miss Malaika audition.
Paulina Dedaa Opoku revealed in a popular video that Berla Mundi, a fellow media celebrity, refused to offer her the chance to try out for the role.
One of the exceptional female celebrities who became well-known after appearing in the Miss Malaika contest is Berla Mundi.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh